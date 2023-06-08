CNN —

After announcing his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence answered questions from Iowa voters in a CNN Republican town hall hosted by Dana Bash. As the former Indiana governor officially enters a race that includes his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump, here’s how he responded to key issues.

Will he support Trump as the GOP nominee?

Pence reiterated his pledge to support the 2024 GOP nominee. Asked whether that would include Trump, Pence said he didn’t think Trump would win the nomination.

‘I don’t know the facts’ of Trump’s case

With CNN reporting earlier today that the Justice Department informed Trump he is a target in the classified documents probe, Bash sought the former vice president’s reaction. Pence said a potential indictment of Trump would be divisive for the country.

Fact-check on abortion stance

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks Pence’s claim that he “always” stood by abortion ban exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or danger to life of the mother, finding that the former Indiana governor’s answer was “just not true.”

On the family separation policy

Dale analyzes Pence’s claim that the Trump administration’s brief but controversial family separation policy along the US border was started in the Obama administration.