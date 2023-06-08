President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that Covid-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha is leaving the administration.
Biden offered effusive praise for the doctor, who succeeded Jeff Zients as the White House Covid-19 Response coordinator last March, writing Jha “has effectively translated and communicated complex scientific challenges into concrete actions that helped save and improve the lives of millions of Americans.”
“I extend my deepest thanks to Ashish and his family. We are a stronger and healthier nation because of his contributions to public service.”
Biden added, “When I took office, our nation was facing a once-in-a generation pandemic, hit with a virus that changed everything. Thanks to my administration’s whole-of-government approach, we now have the tools to manage Covid-19 and the virus no longer controls our daily lives.”
