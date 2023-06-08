Editor’s Note: Lawrence Downes, a writer and editor, covered immigration and politics for The New York Times Editorial Board from 2004 to 2017. He is the co-author, with Linda Ronstadt, of “Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands.” The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

The Republican governors of Texas and Florida have for months been busing and flying migrants to places like Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard rather than helping them, with the latest unexpected planeload landing in Sacramento on Monday. These vulnerable people are being used as props in a series of cruel stunts to put blue states and cities on the spot, essentially telling them, if you’re so compassionate, you take them. It’s a despicable tactic to amplify right-wing panic messaging — and it’s particularly sad to see it working in my own state of New York.

In New York City, a metropolis built by and premised on welcoming immigrants, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers have arrived in the past year after crossing the southern border. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams responded by echoing right-wing talking points, complaining that “the city is being destroyed,” though he has at times had some kind words for asylum-seekers. At first he pinned the blame for the influx on Southern Republican governors and then shifted his anger to the Biden administration, though he has also found himself struggling with post-Covid budget challenges.. He has been trying to find ways to ship the newcomers around the state, shifting the burden to other municipalities, but officials across New York have essentially told him: Hell no.

Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk Counties are among the places that have declared emergencies or otherwise refused to help the relocation. Lawsuits have been filed against New York City seeking to keep them out, and officials have threatened blockades. On Wednesday the Adams administration struck back in court, announcing that it was suing more than two dozen counties for trying to block its efforts to relocate migrants outside the city.

One of the lawsuit’s targets is Riverhead, on eastern Long Island, which has been in a quasi-lockdown since May 16. That’s when Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar declared a state of emergency, using language that instead suggested a state of panic. Migrants are “overwhelming the southern border,” she wrote in her executive order. “The Federal government has failed to defend the sovereignty of the Nation, resulting in thousands of migrants and asylum seekers crossing the U.S. border virtually unchecked.”

If any of those sovereignty-destroying migrants were headed her way, Aguiar was not going to let them topple Riverhead. Her order forbids all hotels, motels, B&B’s, inns, cottages, campgrounds — any conceivable temporary shelters — from taking in asylum-seekers.

Yet the streets of Riverhead didn’t look anything like a looming disaster area just days ago over Memorial Day weekend. Breezes rippled the streetlight banners bearing military portraits of hometown heroes. Folks puttered in the community garden. The Peconic River moseyed behind Main Street. The downtown atmosphere was one of mellow spring sunlight and business as usual.

I asked Aguiar last Wednesday how she knew Riverhead was going to be a migrant dropoff spot. She said she had heard it from “confidential” sources she wouldn’t identify, and also from the radio host Curtis Sliwa, whose on-air and online rantings about migrant arrivals have been pouring gas on the fire for weeks. Sliwa has spun out an elaborate theory of a conspiracy among motel owners and slumlords, New York City politicians, even Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York’s Catholic Archdiocese, to pull off a “scam” to profit from immigrant relocations.

It’s a drumbeat of paranoia and fear. Immigrants are coming to destroy your town. No one is welcome. Aguiar, who has roots in the Bronx and whose parents came from Puerto Rico, says Riverhead has no room for displaced persons — not a single one. “We need to take care of our own,” she told me, drawing way too bright a line between us and them.

New York, after all, has a long reputation for welcoming and absorbing newcomers. The city has a “right to shelter” law that requires the municipality to offer temporary quarters to people who would otherwise have to live on the street. Adams seems vexed by both of these things, presumably because New York has a lot of homelessness and unaffordable housing and sheltering poor people is expensive. New York is also one of many “sanctuary cities” that strictly limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement — but now that a lot of people suddenly need that sanctuary, it seems nobody wants to supply it.

New York’s burst of xenophobia reflects an accumulation of misunderstandings and outright lies. Aguiar, Sliwa and others in the anti-migrant resistance have called the new arrivals “illegal,” though there is nothing illegal about applying for asylum and living here while awaiting a court date. It’s hard to see how people fleeing violence and instability in Central America and other troubled places — many of them mothers with young children — pose any credible danger. Fox News hyped (and later retracted) a despicable New York Post story about homeless veterans being forced out of hotels to make room for migrants. It was a hoax.

In a remarkable break from the general hysteria, Democrat Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, declared last month that his county had long welcomed refugees and would figure out how to handle any new arrivals, as it has for migrants from Afghanistan, Congo, Ecuador, Somalia, Ukraine, Venezuela and other troubled places.

You would think any New Yorker in high office — not to mention a New York City mayor — would recognize that immigrants are a strength, an asset, a source of renewal — especially in Riverhead, home to a deep-rooted Polish community, many thriving Latino-owned businesses and a Guatemalan consulate. Walk from the Polka Deli to Digger’s Irish pub to Cielito Lindo taqueria to Haiku Sushi to Goldberg’s Bagels, and you’ll traverse less than half a mile of Main Street.

Riverhead, a humble town tucked between the island’s wealthy North and South Forks, would likely be struggling without immigrant labor. Long Island’s immigrant communities and economic fortunes are inseparably intertwined — to the Island’s benefit. Immigrant labor — by professionals, entrepreneurs, farmworkers and day laborers, among others — keeps the economy humming. According to the Migration Policy Institute, about 27% of New York State’s 9.2 million employed workers are foreign-born. Nationally, the percentage of immigrants in the workforce reached a record high last year at 18.1%.

Long Island has been an immigrant haven for decades. Tens of thousands of Salvadorans fleeing a civil war resettled there in the 1980s. Earlier still, the children and grandchildren of immigrants found an escape from the slums of the city in new housing built there after World War II.

Of course, this development also showcased the ways in which Long Island’s streak of intolerance isn’t new. The single-family subdivisions were often racially exclusive, though these second-generation Americans were willing to hire people of color to do work they didn’t want to, as they continue to do today.

Indeed, we have heard versions of toxic messaging in New York’s White-flight suburbs for decades. Shame on every New Yorker who breathes new life into it and spreads it further. Sheltering migrants who are poor and pursuing their legal right to asylum can be a hassle. It costs money and uses resources. Ellis Island was an expensive headache, too. Living up to principles is a challenge. Tossing them out is a tragedy.