I’m a lifelong horse person. My father was a horse trainer. I started riding when I was three and was competing by the time I was four. I was an eight-time world champion equestrian. Horses were my life.

After leaving the sport, I moved into animal protection and have worked in the field for much of the last decade. It has been devastating to watch the incredibly large number of horse deaths – especially this year’s spike at Louisville, Kentucky’s Churchill Downs.

By the time the call to post came at last month’s running of the 149th Kentucky Derby, seven thoroughbred race horses had died in the space of a week at Churchill Downs. Two of the animals perished on Derby Day itself.

Animal activists estimate that some 2,000 race horses die at race tracks in the United States each year while running in, or being trained to race in, what some call the “Sport of Kings.”

More horses died this year ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown in thoroughbred horse racing. One horse was euthanized on the track during the race.

Sadly, it’s far from unusual for horses to be euthanized after being injured during a race or while training for one. A leg injury can lead to complications as the animal’s other legs try to carry its weight, which can sometimes exceed half a ton. And the bones often shatter during such injuries, making it extremely difficult to repair.

My hope is that things will be different at the running this weekend of the third race of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. Horse lovers like me, as well as horse racing enthusiasts, are hoping that new anti-doping and medication control measures will lead to fewer of the animals dying on the track or needing to be euthanized.

In some sports, when we think of humans and doping, we’re talking about bulking up, adding muscle and additional heft to a lighter frame. But in the equine world, one particularly common form of doping works in an entirely different way.

The animals are often administered a diuretic in the hours leading up to a race, which can cause a horse to shed 20 to 30 pounds of water weight before a race. This gives these horses a huge advantage on the race track: The lighter these animals are, the faster they can run in the short term.

Once the animals cross the finish line, they’re rehydrated – “jugged” full of fluids to recover. Over long periods of time being repeatedly administered this diuretic, the horses’ bones may become brittle and susceptible to fractures and micro-fractures that some trainers try to cover up with pain-masking agents – forcing the horses to run on unsound legs so that the racing industry can make a quick buck.

These are sometimes the same horses whose legs snap mid-run and are euthanized on the field. Administering performance-enhancing drugs has led to untold misery for these animals, who run faster but suffer huge physical distress.

Administering diuretics to race horses is extremely common. About nine of 10 horses at the starting line will have been administered diuretics ahead of the race.

What other sport in the world would allow the athletes to be so dispensable, and die amidst the sport’s most high-profile events? Unlike humans, these equine athletes have no voice, and they have no choice in the matter of being administered harmful and deadly drugs.

It’s not that there hasn’t been oversight of the sport. But a balkanized system of state regulatory bodies has allowed trainers to move from one state to another and keep running horses once they’ve seen a violation of the rules.

New rules restricting such practices are the fruit of years of effort by many of us who advocate for these wonderful animals. For the past seven years, I have worked to help enact and implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that was signed into law in December of 2020. It was the first federal horse protection law enacted in half a century. And the new measures ban the use of drugs on race day at all thoroughbred tracks in the country.

In the fight to bring about the change, we’ve had good support from some of the leading entities in the sport: The Jockey Club, (which is the thoroughbred registry), the owners of the Preakness, the Derby and the Breeders Cup – almost all of the major legitimate entities in horse racing have been with us on this issue, in support of legislation that imposes more aggressive measures to protect thoroughbreds.

In March 2020, just weeks after I testified before Congress about the doping issues in the industry, horse racing was plagued by the arrest and indictments of 27 trainers, veterinarians, and others. The indictments were followed by a Washington Post editorial entitled “Horse Racing Has Outlived its Time.”

Many race horse deaths occur at small tracks most people have never heard of – and some of the most celebrated ones as well. The Kentucky Derby – the “fastest two minutes in sports” – is supposed to be American horse racing’s finest hour, attended by thousands of fans in fancy hats and seersucker suits sipping Mint Juleps. But this year, amid the spike in horse deaths at Churchill Downs, a dark cloud has hung over the sport.

By the time the Preakness Stakes was run two weeks after the Derby, another horse died at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland. Meanwhile, just down the road, 13 additional horses have died this year at its neighboring Laurel Park.

It’s a sign that the sport may finally be changing that Churchill Downs released a remarkable statement late last week stating that it was shutting down horse racing operations at the track to examine safety measures. It’s long past time for such extraordinary measures, especially in what has been a deadly season in the sport.

Only time will tell if the new anti-doping law is properly enforced and the bad actors are eradicated. In the meantime, the betting public and animal advocates alike remain hopeful that the running of the Belmont will see no new deaths.

I don’t think it’s realistic to think that horse racing is going to go away anytime soon. But my goal is not to end it, but to improve the lives of the horses for however long horse racing is around.

Horses have been subject to all sorts of abuses that I’m trying to change. That means ending the killing of retired race horses, many of which end up in the horse slaughter pipeline.

I’m also fighting for an end to the whipping of horses during training and races. A new oversight body, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, has implemented track safety rules that included a limit on the number of strikes and mandated the use of a light foam whip instead of a leather whip. It took years of lobbying for that change to be put in place.

So, change can happen. And more progress is possible in the future for these wonderful animals. I hope to see the end of doping that has caused so many thoroughbreds to needlessly lose their lives while racing.