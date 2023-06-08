CNN —

There was a tie for first place when it came to the most shocking part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion finale.

The third and final installment of the Season 10 reunion aired Wednesday night and it was a doozy.

Cast member Tom Sandoval, who cheated on his life partner of nine years Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, insulted his ex with a comment about sex before he was exposed for having cheating much longer than had originally been claimed.

The quip came after Madix said Sandoval was sleeping with her at the same time he was cheating with Leviss.

“You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me,” Madix said, to which Sandoval replied: “Yeah, she kept her t-shirt on. It was really hot.”

The rest of the cast then unleashed on him.

“You’re disgusting,” Lala Kent said.

“Scandoval” as it has been dubbed by fans of the show was front and center during the episode that aired Wednesday.

Madix spoke her truth, including telling former best friend Leviss where she stands with her now.

“You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst (expletive) that can ever happen to a person on you,” Madix told Leviss.

“My dog had just died. I cried in your (expletive) arms,” Madix went on to say. “You’re a (expletive) psychopath. You are terrifying to me as a person. … You’re a dementor. … You’re a soul-sucking individual, and I will, after today, never see or speak to you ever again, and I will be better for it.”

Leviss said she was so nervous to face her former friends, she nearly skipped the reunion.

“I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning,” Leviss said. “Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can’t even fathom the pain that I caused you. I have been completely selfish, and you’re right: Selfish isn’t even the right word, because it doesn’t even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in.”

She continued: “It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake. The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of your friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment.”

At the end of the episode, Leviss had yet another confession, admitting that she slept with Sandoval in the home he shares with Madix, something Leviss said she and Sandoval had earlier agreed to lie about as it made them look even worse.

“I am so sick of lying. I hate it,” she said. “I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.”