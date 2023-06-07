exp TSR.Todd.PGA.merges.with.LIV.Golf_00000920.png
Surprise: PGA Tour to merge with Saudi rival
02:49 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 21 videos
exp TSR.Todd.PGA.merges.with.LIV.Golf_00000920.png
Surprise: PGA Tour to merge with Saudi rival
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ESPN Nightcap Thumb
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap cybercrime thumb
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Hearing Thumb
Is the explosion of AI a positive or a negative? Here's what some experts think
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Clip orig jc Thumb
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Travel Nightmare clip Thumb
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Clip 1 Thumb 01
Why remote work doesn't benefit everyone
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Clip Thumbnail
AI-generated music is going viral. The music industry is fighting back
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 031623 CLIP 2 hacker 16x9
Here's how to keep your passwords safe, according to this hacker
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 032323 clip 2 fix 16x9
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 032323 Clip 16x9
'Xenophobic showboating': Privacy leader slams lawmakers over calls for TikTok ban
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 033023 Clip 1 16x9
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap_Clip1 16x9
Expert says one consumer behavior could be driving up car prices
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcaphotels16x9
Make your own bed: will less daily housekeeping hurt the hotel business?
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 022323 Clip 2 Thumb 16x9
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap thumb amazon clip 16x9
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap_AI clip 040623 16x9
'We're way ahead of our skis here': Hear expert's warning about AI
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 02022023 clip 2 16x9
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 031623 CLIP 1 16x9
Business writer rips venture capitalists' role in SVB collapse
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.

New York CNN  — 

Look, I don’t know a lot about golf. I play nine holes about once a year, and I talk a big game — ask me about the one time I sank an eagle from the fairway, I’ll never shut up about it  — but watching others do it on TV never really held my interest, apart from being an afternoon sleep aid. 

But money — that’s something I make a living chronicling. And money just took over the world of men’s pro golf.

ICYMI: The PGA Tour agreed to join forces with its rival, LIV Golf, to create a giant as-yet-unnamed new company that, if the merger is allowed to go through, will absolutely dominate the sport. 

A bit of background for the uninitiated: 

  • Men’s pro golf in North America has been dominated by the PGA Tour for decades. The tour is the nonprofit league that organizes tournaments just about every weekend. 
  • Last year, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund spent an estimated $2 billion to form a rival league, LIV Golf, to challenge PGA’s dominance. 
  • They hated each other and immediately started suing one another.
  • LIV attracted many of the sport’s top players away from the PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour by offering more prize money. 
  • A long legal battle followed, and LIV golfers were banned from established tours.
  • “LIV” comes from the Roman numeral for 54, aka the total number of holes played in its three-round tournaments. It is pronounced like “live.” As in, “Please don’t kill me, I want to live.”

Oh, yeah — that brings me to the whole “why you should care” bit, and why many pro golfers and fans are apoplectic over the tie-up.

Saudi Arabia is a brutal theocracy helmed by a crown prince who was directly involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, a US intelligence report found. The kingdom also routinely detains and tortures political dissidents. 

LIV Golf is part of what critics call a Saudi “sportswashing” campaign, where the state uses its considerable oil profits to attract world-class athletes — such as golfers Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman, and soccer’s Cristiano Ronaldo — to participate in its events so that the world gains a, shall we say, more favorable view of the Saudis.

The human rights violations are not all that observers are worried about (though that would be enough, tbh). 

American and European antitrust regulators are also piping up, Bloomberg reports, worried about the prospect of a massive for-profit entity forming in a sport that already lacks competition at a business level. 

After a year of legal battles and public acrimony, my colleague Chris Isidore writes, competition for the best golfers between LIV, PGA and DP World Tour suddenly ended Tuesday. 

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said competition enforcers are likely to want to know how the tie-up will affect players, sponsorships and broadcast rights. It also said the US Justice Department, which has already been investigating PGA Tour over its dispute with LIV, will review the proposed deal, rather than the US Federal Trade Commission, which often handles sports disputes.

“The most predictable outcome of this merger, if it’s allowed to go through, is that less of the riches of golf will go to the players and more will go to the suits, including the Saudis,” writes Peter Coy in an essay for the New York Times. “That’s a classic monopolistic outcome.”

Enjoying Nightcap? Sign up and you’ll get all of this, plus some other funny stuff we liked on the internet, in your inbox every night. (OK, most nights — we believe in a four-day work week around here.)