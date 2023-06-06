kim jong un
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
kim jong un
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AppleHeadset3
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgia gun store owner
Gun shop owner explains decision to close his business
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lambo Sterrato 05
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt
How former Google exec thinks AI could become a weapon of war
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen Blumenthal
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

North Korean hackers were likely behind the theft of at least $35 million from a popular cryptocurrency service, multiple crypto-tracking experts told CNN Tuesday.

It’s the latest in a string of hacks of cryptocurrency firms linked to Pyongyang that US officials worry could be used to fund the North Korean regime’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

The hackers drained the cryptocurrency accounts of certain customers of Atomic Wallet, an Estonia-based company that claims 5 million users of its software.

Atomic Wallet said on Saturday that “less than 1%” of monthly users appeared to be affected by the hack. The firm has not specified how much money might have been stolen or who was behind the hack. CNN has requested comment from the firm.

Some of the apparent victims of the hack took to Twitter to beg the hackers for their money back, posting their cryptocurrency addresses in case the hackers took pity on them.

North Korean hackers have stolen billions of dollars from banks and cryptocurrency firms over the last several years, providing a key source of revenue for the regime, according to reports from the United Nations and private firms.

In the Atomic Wallet incident, the hackers’ money-laundering techniques and the tools they used matched telltale North Korean behavior, according to London-based crypto-tracking firm Elliptic.

An independent cryptocurrency tracker known as ZachXBT told CNN that North Korean hackers were very likely responsible. The amount confirmed stolen could rise above $35 million as Atomic Wallet continues to investigate the incident, the analyst said.

“The pattern was similar to what we saw with the laundering of Harmony funds back in January,” ZachXBT said, referring to the laundering of $100 million stolen from a California-based firm.

The FBI blamed North Korea for the hack of Harmony. CNN reported on how private investigators and South Korean intelligence operatives were able to claw back a fraction of that money.

Thwarting North Korean hacking and money laundering has quickly become a national security priority for the Biden administration. About half of North Korea’s missile program has been funded by cyberattacks and cryptocurrency theft, a White House official said last month.

CNN has requested comment from the FBI on the Atomic Wallet hack.