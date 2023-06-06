exp apple ducking autocorrect FST 060612ASEG2 cnni business_00003027.png
Apple's autocorrect tweak
00:46 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp apple ducking autocorrect FST 060612ASEG2 cnni business_00003027.png
Apple's autocorrect tweak
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AppleHeadset3
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgia gun store owner
Gun shop owner explains decision to close his business
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lambo Sterrato 05
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt
How former Google exec thinks AI could become a weapon of war
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen Blumenthal
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Your iPhone’s autocorrect is getting a big ducking upgrade.

Currently, when you enter a typo or key in an unrecognized word, Apple’s iOS uses some onboard machine learning and references a library of frequent misspellings to automatically correct your mistake. But, as anyone who has ever been seriously annoyed has learned, sometimes your correctly spelled salty language will get changed to something else entirely.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, a new kind of AI-powered autocorrect could solve that problem.

Apple’s new iOS keyboard will learn your habits over time, fixing words that you frequently misspell – and leaving words alone that you intentionally thumbed in. It will also use AI to better predict your next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software, during Apple’s presentation.

The new Autocorrect.
The new Autocorrect.
From Apple

Using a so-called transformer language model, similar to the technology that powers ChatGPT, Federighi said the new iOS will be able to fix entire sentences based on context. For example, Apple will know to change “your” to “you’re” when you’ve completed a sentence using the incorrect word.

The new iOS will also allow you to revert to the original word you typed by tapping on the change, and it will learn from your habits over time.

Predictive text is also getting better, allowing people to tap the spacebar to fill in words and complete entire sentences in some cases. Dictation is also getting some improvements, as Apple’s new keyboard engine will learn your voice over time.

Apple is banking on its in-house processor, also announced at the conference, to power the language model each time a user interacts with the keyboard.

The makeover to the keyboard and autocorrect will be in the new iOS 17 slated for later this year.