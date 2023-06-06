CNN —

A bloc of Republican hardliners took down the GOP leadership’s efforts on two bills this week, a move they said was retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s deal with President Joe Biden to suspend the national debt limit.

The procedural vote, which was 206-220, failed on Tuesday afternoon as the hardliners revolted over their claims that McCarthy violated the agreement he resumed to secure the speakership in January. The move sank a bill to ban the prohibition of gas stoves and to impose new Hill oversight on federal rules.

This story is breaking and will be updated.