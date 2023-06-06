House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press at the US Capitol on May 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press at the US Capitol on May 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A bloc of Republican hardliners took down the GOP leadership’s efforts on two bills this week, a move they said was retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s deal with President Joe Biden to suspend the national debt limit.

The procedural vote, which was 206-220, failed on Tuesday afternoon as the hardliners revolted over their claims that McCarthy violated the agreement he resumed to secure the speakership in January. The move sank a bill to ban the prohibition of gas stoves and to impose new Hill oversight on federal rules.

This story is breaking and will be updated.