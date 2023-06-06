Chris Christie speaks in McLean, Virginia, in 2015. The former New Jersey governor is running for president again.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is once again running for president.

Christie, who also ran in 2016, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

The Republican sees himself as the only serious GOP candidate willing to take on former President Donald Trump. He also sees himself as a candidate who could appeal to enough independents to beat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Before he became governor in 2010, Christie was a US attorney who prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption.