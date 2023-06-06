Chris Christie speaks in McLean, Virginia, in 2015. The former New Jersey governor is running for president again.
In pictures: Presidential candidate Chris Christie
Chris Christie speaks in McLean, Virginia, in 2015. The former New Jersey governor is running for president again.
Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Published 7:04 PM EDT, Tue June 6, 2023

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is once again running for president.

Christie, who also ran in 2016, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

The Republican sees himself as the only serious GOP candidate willing to take on former President Donald Trump. He also sees himself as a candidate who could appeal to enough independents to beat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Before he became governor in 2010, Christie was a US attorney who prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption.

Christie, right, stands with his brother, Todd, in this old photo <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/8wgsQjzetr/" target="_blank" target="_blank">he posted to Instagram</a> in 2015. Christie was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1962. His family later moved to Livingston, New Jersey, where he attended high school before enrolling at the University of Delaware.
From Chris Christie/Instagram
"A friend of mine from high school dug up this old pic - look at that sweater (and hair)!" <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/dCvuBmTeia/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Christie wrote on Instagram</a>.
From Chris Christie/Instagram
Christie met his wife, Mary Pat, at the University of Delaware. Christie <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/z2lVyuzeo2/" target="_blank" target="_blank">posted this picture</a> of them together in 2015, 30 years after it was taken. The two were married in 1986, and they have four children.
From Chris Christie/Instagram
While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption. Here, he speaks to the media about an FBI sting in August 2003.
Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Christie has makeup applied before a gubernatorial debate with Chris Daggett, center, and New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine in October 2009.
Mel Evans/AP
Christie greets supporters in Parsippany, New Jersey, after he defeated Corzine in November 2009. He won by nearly four percentage points.
Christopher Barth/AP
Christie is flanked by his wife and their children as they attend the dedication of Empty Sky, a 9/11 memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2011.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Christie, center, touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem in April 2012. He was on his first official overseas trip as governor.
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address on the first night of the Republican National Convention in August 2012. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/29/politics/christie-speech/index.html" target="_blank">During his speech</a>, Christie argued that the American people should focus on ideas rather than rhetoric. He also outlined differences between Republicans and Democrats on governing philosophy while highlighting his bipartisan achievements, such as balancing the state's budget and reforming the pension and health benefit system.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Christie talks to Mitt Romney aboard Romney's campaign bus in October 2012. He was among those vetted to be Romney's running mate, but Romney ultimately went with US Rep. Paul Ryan.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Christie updates the public about damage and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
Christie greets President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Jersey to visit areas hit by Hurricane Sandy. The two <a href="http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/10/31/obama-takes-in-damage-with-christie-in-new-jersey/" target="_blank">toured devastated beach towns</a> together. "I think the people of New Jersey recognize that (Christie) has put his heart and soul into making sure that the people of New Jersey bounce back even stronger than before. I want to thank him for his extraordinary leadership and partnership," Obama said.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Christie walks with Britain's Prince Harry on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in May 2013. Harry was on a weeklong US tour.
Scott Eells/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Christie and Newark Mayor Cory Booker share a laugh during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Newark charter schools in September 2013.
Mel Evans/AP
Christie, with his wife, Mary Pat, waves to supporters after winning a second term as governor in November 2013. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by more than 20 percentage points.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Christie enters the borough hall in Fort Lee, New Jersey, to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich in January 2014. Lane closures had snarled traffic for days at the George Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan to Fort Lee. It was alleged that Christie's deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close the lanes to punish Sokolich for not endorsing Christie during the election. Christie said he had no knowledge of any plot to close the lanes. He was never charged in the "Bridgegate" scandal, but two former officials linked to his office, including the deputy chief of staff, <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/us/bridgegate-sentencing/" target="_blank">were convicted</a> in 2017 of using their power to close the lanes as an act of political revenge. In 2020, the US Supreme Court <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/07/politics/supreme-court-bridgegate-new-jersey-opinion/index.html" target="_blank">threw out the fraud convictions</a>.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Demonstrators stand with the word "Bridgegate" spelled out on their shirts as Christie holds a town hall-style meeting in Flemington, New Jersey, in March 2014.
Matt Rourke/AP
At a March 2014 news conference, Christie speaks to the press about the Fort Lee lane closures. Christie said the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey had resigned, a day after an internal investigation cleared Christie in the scandal.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, in September 2014.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Larry Hogan, who at the time was running for governor of Maryland, pretends not to hear Christie as he speaks to reporters in Bethesda, Maryland, in October 2014. Christie, as head of the Republican Governors Association, was in Maryland to help Hogan's campaign.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Christie throws to first base during the "True Blue" celebrity softball game held at New York's Yankee Stadium in 2015. The charity event raised money to support the families of fallen New York police officers.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Christie, as a presidential candidate, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2016.
John Minchillo/AP
Christie meets with diners during a campaign stop in Greenland, New Hampshire, in January 2016.
Matt Rourke/AP
Christie visits with fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump during a commercial break of a Republican debate in February 2016. From the debate's outset, Christie pestered US Sen. Marco Rubio, left. His relentless attack against Rubio, who was surging in the polls, was one of <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/07/politics/republican-debate-takeaways/index.html" target="_blank">the memorable takeaways of the night</a>.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Trump and Christie talk at a campaign rally in Hickory, North Carolina, in March 2016. A few weeks earlier, Christie had suspended his campaign and <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/26/politics/chris-christie-endorses-donald-trump/" target="_blank">endorsed Trump</a> for president. "There is no one who is better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs," he said.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Christie delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/19/politics/donald-trump-republican-convention-day-two/index.html" target="_blank">Christie's speech</a> was heavily critical of the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. "It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again," he said. "It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next president. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let's go win this thing."
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Christie shakes hands with President Trump at the White House in March 2017. Trump announced that Christie <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/health/christie-opioid-trump-appointment/" target="_blank">would take on an advisory role</a> to help figure out ways the administration can fight the country's opioid epidemic.
Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images
Boxing legend Mike Tyson presents Christie with a belt in April 2017 for the governor's work in helping former prisoners re-enter society.
Julio Cortez/AP
In July 2017, Christie spends time with family and friends at Island Beach State Park, where the governor has a summer residence. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/01/politics/nj-government-shutdown-chris-christie/index.html" target="_blank">They were the only ones there</a> because two days earlier, Christie shut down the state government after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. All state-run tourist attractions were closed to the public.
Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media/AP
Christie leaves after delivering his final State of the State address in January 2018. His second term was just about up.
Seth Wenig/AP
Christie shakes hands with his successor, Phil Murphy, after Murphy was sworn in as governor in January 2018.
Julio Cortez/AP
Christie arrives for a news conference at the White House in September 2020. The next month, he was among a group of senior Trump campaign staffers who tested positive for Covid-19 after the president did. Christie said he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/15/politics/chris-christie-coronavirus/index.html" target="_blank">spent seven days in an intensive care unit</a>, and he wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed with the headline "I Should Have Worn a Mask."
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Christie greets students before a college basketball game in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2022.
Stew Milne/AP
Christie poses for a selfie after a town hall-style meeting in Henniker, New Hampshire, in April 2023.
Charles Krupa/AP
Christie waves to people in Manchester, New Hampshire, as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/politics/chris-christie-2024-announcement/index.html" target="_blank">announces his presidential run</a> in June 2023.
Charles Krupa/AP