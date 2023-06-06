In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
CNN  — 

A grand jury based in southern Florida has heard testimony from multiple witnesses in recent weeks as part of the federal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, sources told CNN.

Another witness is expected to appear Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Miami as the investigation continues to develop, and the grand jury is expected to hear from at least one additional witness after that.

It remains unclear why the special counsel is using a grand jury in southern Florida after months of relying on grand juries in Washington, DC, to help gather evidence and witness testimony in the classified documents case. Sources close to Trump told CNN they are unaware of the reasoning for the Florida grand jury.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into potential mishandling of classified materials and possible obstruction appears to be nearing its final stages.

Smith has authority to operate and bring charges in any federal court jurisdiction. He has yet to bring any charges, and Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

In the early stages of the investigation, a search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was approved by a court in south Florida. Since then, the Washington grand jury has been gathering evidence in the documents probe but hasn’t met since early May.

This story is breaking and will be updated.