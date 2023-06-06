Editor’s note: Laura Glitsos is a lecturer in Arts and Humanities at Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN.

CNN —

We learned last week that Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a one-off appearance in the HBO “Sex and the City” spin-off series “And Just Like That.” (HBO shares a parent company with CNN.)

As might be expected, reactions to this news have focused mostly on gossipy details about the alleged off-screen feud between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw, the writer, shoe fetishist and main protagonist among the iconic four friends portrayed by Jones, Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

The off-screen disagreement between Parker and Cattrall, which has been fodder for years of tabloid reporting, also shaped the on-screen narrative for “And Just Like That.” We learn during the first season of the series (whose second season begins later this month) that Samantha has moved to London and is estranged from her erstwhile friends — a case of art imitating life.

Over the years, some social media communications between the two co-stars have been quite piquant. For her part, Parker has insisted that there was never any beef between the two stars.

Cattrall recently told the Sunday Times that she had “moved on” from “Sex and the City” — a decision, in large part, about making sound career choices. “At this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy,” she told the daily.

But many fans of the show found that without Cattrall, “And Just Like That” didn’t have the same verve as “Sex and the City.” A Samantha-sized hole has loomed large at the heart of the sequel, which received tepid reviews.

Now, Samantha is coming back. And to be clear, it is to be the most fleeting of appearances — just one episode. Yet, judging from the barrage of news about it, many of us are hoping that Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones brings some magic that the new series has lacked. Because, to be perfectly honest, the Samantha character — always lusty and libidinous — helped put the “sex” into “Sex and the City.”

But considering that Cattrall’s cameo is to be so glancing, I’m curious why so many fans of the show seem to be so deeply invested in her return.

The irony about tension among the cast members is that the entire subtext of the show is the kind of bonding that women are capable of. Any woman who has found herself caught uncomfortably between two estranged friends — and who perhaps hopes to play peacemaker between them — understands how profoundly sad this falling out is, on or off the screen.

Much more than the prurient fascination about who was sleeping with whom, what captivated so many of us with “Sex and the City,” episode after episode, were the enduring entanglements among the foursome of lead characters.

Yes, “Sex and the City” is about romantic intimacy, but it’s also about the centrality in women’s lives of female friendship, the importance of platonic female love and the deep sense of loss and longing we all have felt some time or the other, when those connections slip out of our lives.

Even as the show initiated conversations about sexual identities and the complex world of female friendships, it was criticized for the ways in which it failed to portray LGBTQ+ characters and people of color. “And Just Like That,” which has received its fair share of well-deserved criticism on the artistic merits, succeeds somewhat in rectifying that lack of diversity.

Of course, the sex part of the show was always front and center — even among and between the women characters. Female sexuality is an unbelievably rich tapestry woven with the threads of friendship in the complex and intricate dynamic of long-term female friendship.

During one scene in the original series, for example, Carrie accidentally walks in mid-encounter on Samantha and the UPS delivery guy, and a vigorous conversation about sex and judgment ensues. After some embarrassing conversation and some awkward conflict, Carrie comes to understand Samantha in a deeper way, recognizing her as a whole person who struggles with sexual identity from time to time.

Samantha comes to realize how much she actually does care what Carrie thinks and feels about her sexual world. In the sequel, a more extreme version of this plays out when Miranda and her lover, non-binary comedian Che Diaz, become passionately intimate in Carrie’s kitchen.

How we relate to — and accept — our female friends’ sexual desires and their changing sexual appetites leads us to the recognition that in order to maintain long-term female friendship, we must accept our friends as complicated sexual creatures in ways that can challenge our perceptions of our own relationship to sex.

In this regard, “And Just Like That” certainly has had its challenging moments. Miranda’s maturing sexuality, as captured in her romantic relationship with Che, and the awkward scenes that follow with Carrie, took this to the next level — far beyond the old Samantha-tries-on-lesbianism-for-a-while storyline from the original series.

Even in these plot lines which didn’t entirely succeed on a dramatic level, both the original series and the spin-off remind us that women have the emotional leeway to talk about intimacy with each other in greater depth and in ways that are often deeply connected to the body. I am reminded of a scene from the original SATC series, in an episode where Samantha, with a stiff drink in hand, dutifully helps Carrie dislodge her stuck diaphragm.

Our friendships endure over time, even when one friend or the other goes away — and sometimes even when one of the gang isn’t speaking to the others. When an intimate bond between women breaks down, there is always the hope, it seems, of reconciliation. We project our fears and insecurities about our friendships onto these characters who have provided us with ways to make sense of our own complicated emotional and sexual landscapes.

If “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” have been a way for women to work through their issues, how well is it working these days? To be honest, the show has not aged terribly well.

What once seemed an organic way of writing about sex in a cosmopolitan city now seems painfully forced. This is also coupled with the fact that we have far more contemporary and sophisticated approaches to sexual worlds emerging in shows like “How To Please A Woman” and “Sex Education.”

Still, SATC had its place. In the late 1990s and early aughts, it gave us a roadmap and a new language with which we could negotiate some of the trickier content of our sexual and emotional lives. It was our national coming-of-age show, as we waded into the terrain of women’s intimate lives.

We watched the show with our friends, we analyzed the plot twists, we compared the storylines with whatever we were experiencing in our own lives. And sometimes, one friend or the other in our close coterie would move, as friends sometimes do, provoking complicated feelings about loss and longing.

Whenever that happened, we hoped fervently that, like Samantha Jones, she would come back and spend a little time with us again, if only for one brief scene.