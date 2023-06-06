New York CNN —

Wall Street’s top regulator is confronting some of the biggest names in crypto over their alleged violations of US securities laws, in a regulatory crackdown that is already roiling the digital asset industry.

On Tuesday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase, America’s largest crypto exchange, for allegedly acting as an unregistered broker. That complaint landed just 24 hours after filing a similar suit against overseas rival Binance.

“Coinbase has never registered with the SEC as a broker, national securities exchange, or clearing agency, thus evading the disclosure regime that Congress has established for our securities markets,” the SEC alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court.

“All the while, Coinbase has earned billions of dollars in revenues by, among other things, collecting transaction fees from investors whom Coinbase has deprived of the disclosures and protections that registration entails and thus exposed to significant risk.”

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Shares of Coinbase tumbled 16% in premarket trading.

After the SEC filed charges Monday against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, investors pulled around $790 million from the platform and its US affiliate, data firm Nansen said Tuesday.

Binance saw net outflows of $778.6 million of crypto tokens on the ethereum blockchain, with its US affiliate, Binance.US, registering net outflows of $13 million, Nansen tweeted.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated.