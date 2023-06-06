exp 060103PSEG2 cnn business_00002001.png
Major retailers warn of spending cutbacks
01:43 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp 060103PSEG2 cnn business_00002001.png
Major retailers warn of spending cutbacks
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AppleHeadset3
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgia gun store owner
Gun shop owner explains decision to close his business
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lambo Sterrato 05
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt
How former Google exec thinks AI could become a weapon of war
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen Blumenthal
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Lululemon’s (LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald said the retailer stands by its decision to fire two employees who tried to intervene during a theft at one of its stores.

The incident took place in late April at its store in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Cellphone footage from the store shows two men wearing hoodies and face masks rush into the store and grab armloads of merchandise from areas closest to the entrance of the store and then rush out. One female employee is seen near the entrance of the store close to where the men are heard yelling “get out” repeatedly. It is unclear if the footage was taken by a customer or an employee.

“In this particular case, we have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft. Why? Because we put the safety of our team and of our guests front and center,” McDonald said during a CNBC interview on Friday. “It’s only merchandise.”

McDonald said the employees “knowingly broke the policy” and engaged with the thieves, including following them out of the store. (Three men were later apprehended.)

While Lululemon has come under fire, notably from conservative media, for seemingly penalizing staffers who attemped to stop a robbery, “these situations always are a delicate balance,” said Read Hayes, criminologist at the University of Florida and director of the Loss Prevention Research Council, Its members include Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Gap.

“You’re dealing with potentially very aggressive and violent people committing these crimes,” he stressed. “Retailers have seen employees lose their lives when they’ve tried to intervene.”

Lululemon sent a statement to CNN Tuesday reiterating the company’s “absolute zero-tolerance policy” for “engaging with guests in a way that could put themselves, or others in harm’s way.”

The company went on to refer to its “longstanding protocols in place” in regards to safety, and said that “no amount of merchandise in a store” is worth the risk for an employee.

“The two employees at our Peachtree Corners location in Georgia were not terminated for calling the police…. Employees are able and instructed to call 911 when needed, and that was not the cause of termination,” the statement said. The employees risked putting themselves and others “in harm’s way,” Lululemon noted. Several retailers, from Dollar General to Walmart, have had employees or security staff injured or killed during attempts to intervene in theft.

The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts at a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Southgate, California.
The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts at a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Southgate, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE

Why retail theft is soaring: inflation, the economy -- and opportunity

As economic fears grow amid inflation and rising borrowing costs, incidents of retail crime are mounting. Retailers large and small say they’re struggling to contain the escalation of in-store crime in particular— ranging from petty shoplifting to organized sprees of large-scale theft that clear entire shelves of products.

Target (TGT) last month said it was bracing to lose half a billion dollars this year because of rising theft. Nordstrom (JWN), Whole Foods and some other big chains said they were abandoning San Francisco because of changing economic conditions or employee safety.

Many other retailers have blamed crime for closing stores (although Walgreens, notably, has backed away from an earlier claim of rising theft at its stores, saying it may have overstated the problem).

The National Retail Federation said total annual shrink (a retail metric that tracks inventory losses caused by external theft, including organized retail crime, employee theft, human errors, vendor fraud, damaged or mismarked items) reached $94.5 billion in 2021, up from $90.8 billion from 2020. Nearly half was attributed to large-scale theft of products. The group said retailers on average saw a 26.5% increase in this type of theft over the previous year.

“This is organized retail crime. It’s an opportunistic crew stealing specific items from a specific place or one item from many places to resell them,” said Hayes. The stolen goods are most often sold online or to neighborhood mom and pop shops or at street fairs, for example.

It’s a point that McDonald stressed as well. “We’ve had instances, and we’ve seen in other retailers instances where employees step in and are hurt or worse, killed,” he told CNBC. (In 2011, a Lululemon staffer was killed by another worker in a brutal stabbing in Bethesda, Maryland. The killer, later convicted of first-degree murder, had initially reported that thieves committed the crime.)

CNN could not immediately reach the two employees who were fired in Georgia.