Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
401(k) rules just got better. Here are the important changes
01:54 - Source: CNN Business
Markets and Investing 16 videos
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
401(k) rules just got better. Here are the important changes
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

It’s easy to feel either elated or deflated when using outside metrics to compare where you are in your financial life with where you “should” be for your age.

This can be especially true when it comes to savings in the United States. That’s because workers rarely get pensions anymore and the social safety net doesn’t fully cover most retirees’ expenses, which puts the onus on individuals to build their own nest egg.

So whether you’re 35, 45 or 65, the question many ask is: “Are my savings on track to provide what I need when I retire?”

To approximate an answer there are plenty of benchmarks out there to consider. Just know they are by no means the final verdict on how you’re doing.

Why? Because your life is complex, you have a lot of competing financial goals, and what you’ll need individually when you retire isn’t necessarily reflected in generalized benchmarks, which make assumptions about your income, savings and withdrawal rates, market returns, taxes and other factors. Please keep that in mind, especially if you’re discouraged your savings don’t currently match the recommended targets for your age. More on that below.

A very ballpark estimate

One of the more flexible age-based retirement savings benchmarks comes from mutual fund company and 401(k) record keeper T. Rowe Price.

Traveling family STOCK
Adobe Stock

How to save and invest for the life you want

T. Rowe Price researchers aimed to offer recommendations that give most people a good chance of not running out of money in retirement, which can last up to 30 years.

Among their assumptions, they presumed your retirement savings are in tax-deferred accounts like a 401(k), which means you will owe income tax on your withdrawals in retirement. They also assume you retire at age 65 and withdraw 4% a year from your portfolio. They further assume that you started saving as a young adult, initially socking away 6% of your income, then increasing your contributions by 1% a year until you reach a certain threshold.

Based on those assumptions, here’s what they suggest people ideally should have in savings, represented as a multiple of whatever their income is at a given age.

  • Age 30: Half your current gross household income
  • Age 35: Between one year’s income to 1.5 times
  • Age 40: 1.5 times to 2.5 times
  • Age 45: 2 times to 4 times
  • Age 50: 3 times to 6 times
  • Age 55: 4.5 times to 8 times
  • Age 60: 5.5 times to 11 times
  • Age 65: 7 times to 13.5 time

So, for example, if you’re 35 with a $50,000 income, ideally you would have $50,000 to $75,000 set aside for retirement.

At 55, if your household income has risen to $100,000, optimally your savings would range between $450,000 and $800,000.

But here’s the thing …

Many Americans’ savings likely fall at or below the lowest end of the recommended savings range for their age. The most recent retirement confidence survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute, for instance, found that only 36% of respondents pegged the total value of their savings and investments at $250,000 or more.

But there are plenty of reasons why you shouldn’t be discouraged if your current savings are below a suggested target.

For instance, if you’re married, measure your income and savings on a combined basis with your spouse. That will give you a better read on the resources that will be available to you. If you have equity in your home, that can bolster your retirement security if you sell the home and downsize or move to a lower-cost area.

Keep in mind, too, that while targets are based on giving you a very good chance of never running out of money, that also means hitting those targets gives you a good chance of dying with a lot of money left over. That may not be a priority for you. Or you may plan to work past age 65, which will give your savings more time to compound.

Nevertheless, a benchmark can provide a goal to aim for. If you’re not at your chosen target but want to be, T. Rowe Price provides a table to help you gauge how much more you might save annually based on whatever your savings are today. (Your 401(k) provider may also offer an online calculator for you to assess how much more you might save to achieve different targets.)

A 40-year-old with the equivalent of one year’s salary saved, for instance, might want to bump up his annual savings to 17% of his household income going forward. That percentage includes any matching contribution his employer offers.

When benchmarks won’t tell you much

The closer you get to retirement, the less helpful any general benchmarks are as a guide to whether you’re on track — because the particulars of your actual life are what you need to consider.

How you live in reality — your needs and wants and how much they cost — should drive your thinking about whether your savings are “on track,” said New Jersey-based certified financial planner Ann Minnium.

Investing stress STOCK
Adobe Stock

To make money, avoid these common mistakes

“People use benchmarks and feel confident in their position without realizing that spending is the main issue,” Minnium said. “I have had two different retiring clients come to me with the same amount of money. One of their plans looked great. The other looked terrible. This was due to the spending lifestyle that each client wanted.”

Keeping things simple, “I would say that if people save 15% to 18% of their salary annually starting with their first job, they should be in good shape for retirement,” she suggested.

Of course, that’s out of reach for a lot of people. But it doesn’t mean you can’t do more to fatten your nest egg. Even if you can’t save as much for retirement as recommended, said certified financial planner Roger Young, a vice president at T. Rowe Price, at the very least try to save enough in your workplace plan to qualify for your employer’s full matching contribution.

That match is free money to you (and a part of your total compensation). So, making sure you get it all can go a long way to bolstering your financial security.