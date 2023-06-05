CNN —

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday following a public request for a meeting about what they characterize as prosecutorial misconduct, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting comes as the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and possible obstruction appears to nearing its final stages.

While Trump’s team had publicly asked to meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland, he is not believed to be in the meeting.

CBS first reported the meeting and tweeted out an image of one of the attorneys entering the Justice Department headquarters.

A grand jury is expected to hear testimony this week from another witness in the classified documents probe at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, according to one source.

This is the first known sign of activity from grand jury primarily hearing the classified documents case in a month. A CNN reporter last observed the grand jury meet on May 5.

In requesting the meeting last month, Trump attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty wrote in a letter to Garland posted on Trump’s social media platform that “no President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.