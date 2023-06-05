Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.
Gen. Milley: Ukrainians are 'very well prepared'
00:50 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.
Gen. Milley: Ukrainians are 'very well prepared'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Plane Crash scene Raphine, Virginia on June 4, 2023.
Hear sonic boom from US fighters scrambling to unresponsive aircraft
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
toddler in stolen car
Video shows suspect dumping a 2-year-old found in a stolen car
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumb haley town hall abortion
Hear Nikki Haley answer questions about abortion
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haley desantis vpx
'He's being hypocritical': Haley criticizes DeSantis' handling of Disney
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Haley calls Putin a tyrant, in a sharp contrast with Trump's position
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCREENGRAB US China Warships Taiwan Strait
Video shows near collision between warships in Taiwan Strait
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ivan Watson Train Crash India 2
Video shows scene of deadly train crash in India
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jake Sullivan 060423 GPS
US, China looking to de-risk. What does that mean?
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
buck mccarthy split vpx
'We failed': GOP lawmaker criticizes McCarthy over debt deal
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
air strikes russia
Video shows barrage of artillery strikes in Russia
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Putin hasn't punished Wagner chief for criticizing Russia's military. Retired general thinks he knows why
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, arrives for the opening dinner for the 20th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
US Defense secretary issues warning about a conflict over Taiwan
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People try to escape from toppled compartments, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India June 2, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video.
Chaos and hundreds injured after deadly train collision in India
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IowaCollapse1
Iowa building collapse caught on surveillance camera
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MeerKAT image of the galactic center with color-coded position angles of all filaments.
International team discovers mysterious structures at heart of Milky Way
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PANO - JOE BIDEN
Biden praises Republicans during Oval Office address
12:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Watch CNN’s full interview with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” today at 4 p.m. ET.

CNN  — 

The top US general told CNN on Monday that while Ukraine is “very well prepared” for a counteroffensive against Russia, it is “too early to tell what outcomes are going to happen.”

“They’re in a war that’s an existential threat for the very survival of Ukraine and has greater meaning for the rest of the world — for Europe, really for the United States, but also for the globe,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said in an exclusive interview with Oren Liebermann from Normandy, France.

Milley, who is retiring this year, is in Normandy to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day invasion — a massive World War II operation that he called the “greatest amphibious invasion in human history” — as the war continues to rage in Ukraine.

For months now, the US and its allies have been helping arm Ukraine for the counteroffensive, which was expected to start in the spring. Most recently, the US said it would support a joint effort by other nations to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Russia has already begun to claim that it has repelled a “large scale offensive,” in southern Donetsk, though they have not provided evidence to support the claim.

The war has also begun creeping into Russia, as suspected Ukrainian drone strikes hit inside Moscow and a shelling attack was carried out in Belgorod. Asked Monday if such attacks would risk escalating the conflict, Milley said there is “always risk” of escalation, and it’s something the US is watching “very, very carefully.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.