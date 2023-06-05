Brian Eno in an image used to promote the "Ships" tour
Cecily Eno
CNN  — 

At the age of 75, legendary musician and producer Brian Eno is planning to embark on his first-ever solo tour.

According to a post on Eno’s Instagram account, the first show in his “Ships” tour will take place on October 21 at the Venice Biennale Musica, before four further dates in Berlin, Paris, the Dutch city of Utrecht and London.

“‘Ships’ features an orchestral adaptation of Eno’s acclaimed 2016 album, ‘The Ship’ as well as new and classic Eno compositions,” the post reads.

Known for his ambient compositions, Eno was a founding member of British art rock band Roxy Music, which shot to fame in the early 1970s. He has also produced records for artists such as Talking Heads, Devo, U2, Laurie Anderson, James, Jane Siberry and Coldplay, according to his official website.

He will appear alongside Baltic Sea Philharmonic, with Estonian-American conductor Kristjan Järvi orchestrating and conducting a performance commissioned by the Venice Biennale, the Instagram post adds.

“This performance marks Brian Eno’s first live tour in a five decade solo career and also his first appearance with orchestra,” it continues.

The post also said Eno will receive a Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at the biennale.