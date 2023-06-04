CNN —

A small aircraft crashed in southwest Virginia Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The aircraft, a Cessna Citation, took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The plane crashed into a mountainous terrain in a “sparsely populated area,” the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.