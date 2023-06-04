exp biden signs debt relief bill FST 060404ASEG3 cnni us_00002001.png
US Pres. Biden signs debt limit bill into law
Start your week smart: Debt limit signed, train crash in India, Tennessee drag law

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:54 AM EDT, Sun June 4, 2023
US Pres. Biden signs debt limit bill into law
CNN  — 

Do you use payment apps like PayPal, Venmo or Apple Pay? Many people love the convenience of paying with a smartphone, but a federal watchdog is warning that such apps don’t have the same protections as a bank or credit union. Bottom line? Do not store lots of cash in them.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• President Biden signed into law a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, to avert a first-ever US default. Suspending the debt limit through early 2025 takes the threat of default off the table until after next year’s presidential election.

• Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to the site of one of the worst rail accidents in the country’s history to share his condolences. More than 280 people were killed and over 1,100 injured in a three-way crash involving two passenger trains and a freight train in eastern Odisha state.

A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that a state law limiting public drag show performances represented an “unconstitutional restriction on the freedom of speech.” US District Court Judge Thomas Parker was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

• The Labor Department’s latest jobs report indicated employers are hiring virtually all the workers they can find — 339,000 in May alone. The report brought a sigh of relief from many economists after a number of recession alarm bells ringing in recent weeks.

The Justice Department has closed its investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home and will not bring any charges.

The week ahead

Monday

Hundreds of journalists at Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain, plan to stage a one-day strike during the media company’s annual shareholder meeting. The journalists want shareholders to take a vote of no confidence against Mike Reed, Gannett’s chief executive. The NewsGuild-CWA, the union that represents more than 1,000 employees and dozens of bargaining units, said Reed has hollowed out newsrooms as a result of “misplaced priorities.”

Apple may unveil its most ambitious new hardware product in years during its annual developer event. The company is expected to introduce a “mixed reality” headset that offers both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images on live video of the real world. The highly anticipated release of an AR/VR headset would be Apple’s biggest hardware product launch since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015.

Tuesday

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to announce his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, according to three sources familiar with his plans. Christie, who also ran in 2016 and has been an outspoken critic of Republican front-runner Donald Trump, will make the announcement at a town hall at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

A federal judge will hear a case brought by a conservative think tank that argues Prince Harry’s US immigration records should be unsealed in light of revelations about drug use in his memoir “Spare.” The Heritage Foundation is suing the US government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a US visa. Under US immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.

Wednesday

Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign with an announcement video and a speech in Iowa, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN. The announcement will take place ahead of a CNN town hall with Pence at 9 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines.

(CNN is also holding a town hall with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Iowa tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Haley launched her bid for the Republican nomination back in February.)

Thursday

June 8 is both National Best Friends Day and World Oceans Day, which is a good excuse to take your best friend to the beach!

One Thing: Dishing on the debt deal

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN senior writer Tami Luhby explains how a debt ceiling deal struck in 2011 could signal a struggle ahead for Republicans looking to enact new spending cuts. Plus, a look at the question some are asking after this most recent fight: Why do we keep the debt ceiling around? Listen for more. 

Photos of the week

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as he walks through Statuary Hall at the US Capitol on Tuesday, May 30.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as he walks through Statuary Hall at the US Capitol on Tuesday, May 30.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multistory apartment building after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/30/europe/moscow-drone-attack-intl/index.html" target="_blank">reported drone attack</a> in Moscow on Tuesday, May 30. Russia is blaming Ukraine for launching the drone attack, which reportedly left two people injured and several buildings damaged. Ukraine has denied direct involvement.
A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multistory apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday, May 30. Russia is blaming Ukraine for launching the drone attack, which reportedly left two people injured and several buildings damaged. Ukraine has denied direct involvement.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Turkish President <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/12/middleeast/gallery/recep-tayyip-erdogan/index.html" target="_blank">Recep Tayyip Erdogan</a> speaks at the presidential palace in Ankara after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/28/europe/turkey-president-runoff-polls-erdogan-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning reelection in a runoff</a> on Sunday, May 28. The victory stretches his rule into a third decade.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the presidential palace in Ankara after winning reelection in a runoff on Sunday, May 28. The victory stretches his rule into a third decade.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A gondola navigates the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, near a mysterious patch of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/30/europe/venice-grand-canal-fluorescent-green-intl/index.html" target="_blank">fluorescent green water</a> on Sunday, May 28. Environmental authorities said the patch was caused by a nontoxic chemical commonly used in underwater construction to help identify leaks. It was unclear how the substance ended up in the canal, but the Regional Agency for the Environment in Venice said the volume released was unlikely to be an accident.
A gondola navigates the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, near a mysterious patch of fluorescent green water on Sunday, May 28. Environmental authorities said the patch was caused by a nontoxic chemical commonly used in underwater construction to help identify leaks. It was unclear how the substance ended up in the canal, but the Regional Agency for the Environment in Venice said the volume released was unlikely to be an accident.
Luigi Costantini/AP
Pope Francis meets with director Martin Scorsese and his wife, Helen Morris, during a conference at the Vatican on Saturday, May 27.
Pope Francis meets with director Martin Scorsese and his wife, Helen Morris, during a conference at the Vatican on Saturday, May 27.
Vatican Media/Reuters
An apartment building is seen on Tuesday, May 30, two days after it partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/us/davenport-iowa-building-collapse-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">Three residents remained missing</a> as of Thursday afternoon.
An apartment building is seen on Tuesday, May 30, two days after it partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa. Three residents remained missing as of Thursday afternoon.
Erin Hooley/AP
US President Joe Biden is helped up after he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/politics/biden-us-air-force-academy-trip/index.html" target="_blank">tripped on a sandbag and fell</a> as he completed handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday, June 1. Biden appeared fine afterward, walking without assistance to his seat in the stands. He was seen smiling and jogging toward his vehicle at the ceremony's conclusion.
US President Joe Biden is helped up after he tripped on a sandbag and fell as he completed handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday, June 1. Biden appeared fine afterward, walking without assistance to his seat in the stands. He was seen smiling and jogging toward his vehicle at the ceremony's conclusion.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Confetti flies after Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/us/scripps-spelling-bee-2023-winner/index.html" target="_blank">won the Scripps National Spelling Bee</a> on Thursday, June 1.
Confetti flies after Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Wass/AP
Amazon workers are reflected in the glasses of Shemona Moreno as she speaks during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/23/tech/amazon-walkout/index.html" target="_blank">walkout event</a> at the company's headquarters in Seattle on Wednesday, May 31. Workers participating in the event had two main demands: to have the e-commerce giant put climate impact at the forefront of its decision-making, and for it to provide greater flexibility for how and where employees work.
Amazon workers are reflected in the glasses of Shemona Moreno as she speaks during a walkout event at the company's headquarters in Seattle on Wednesday, May 31. Workers participating in the event had two main demands: to have the e-commerce giant put climate impact at the forefront of its decision-making, and for it to provide greater flexibility for how and where employees work.
David Ryder/Getty Images
Josef Newgarden pours milk on his head after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/28/sport/josef-newgarden-indy-500-winner/index.html" target="_blank">winning the Indianapolis 500</a> on Sunday, May 28. Celebrating with milk is tradition for the driver who wins the historic race.
Josef Newgarden pours milk on his head after winning the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28. Celebrating with milk is tradition for the driver who wins the historic race.
James Gilbert/Getty Images
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/30/tech/elizabeth-holmes-prison-texas/index.html" target="_blank">arrives to begin serving her prison sentence</a> in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday, May 30. Holmes received an 11-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges of defrauding investors.
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos, arrives to begin serving her prison sentence in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday, May 30. Holmes received an 11-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges of defrauding investors.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
Graduates of the US Naval Academy throw their hats in the air at the end of the ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 26.
Graduates of the US Naval Academy throw their hats in the air at the end of the ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 26.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo, taken on Friday, May 26, shows a flooded area in Conselice, Italy. Heavy rains have caused <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/17/europe/italy-flooding-three-killed-rain-intl/index.html" target="_blank">severe flooding</a> in the region of Emilia Romagna.
This aerial photo, taken on Friday, May 26, shows a flooded area in Conselice, Italy. Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the region of Emilia Romagna.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
A man <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/europe/kyiv-three-killed-closed-bomb-shelter-intl-ukr/index.html" target="_blank">sits next to the body of his dead granddaughter</a> after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, June 1. Falling debris killed the girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman, according to the national police.
A man sits next to the body of his dead granddaughter after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, June 1. Falling debris killed the girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman, according to the national police.
Alex Babenko/AP
China's Chen Meng eyes the ball during a semifinal match at the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday, May 27.
China's Chen Meng eyes the ball during a semifinal match at the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday, May 27.
Phill Magakoke/AFP/Getty Images
Women compete Monday, May 29, in the annual cheese-rolling races at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England. In the races, which date to the early 1800s, runners chase cheese wheels down an extremely steep hill. The first person over the finish line in each race wins the cheese.
Women compete Monday, May 29, in the annual cheese-rolling races at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England. In the races, which date to the early 1800s, runners chase cheese wheels down an extremely steep hill. The first person over the finish line in each race wins the cheese.
Kin Cheung/AP
David Loesch, a Vietnam War veteran, wipes rainwater from a soldier's name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 29. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/27/us/gallery/memorial-day-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from Memorial Day weekend</a>.
David Loesch, a Vietnam War veteran, wipes rainwater from a soldier's name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 29. See more photos from Memorial Day weekend.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday, May 29.
A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday, May 29.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Beyoncé performs during a concert in London on Tuesday, May 30. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/05/style/beyonce-renaissance-tour-fashion/" target="_blank">Check out what her fans wore to London's opening show</a>.
Beyoncé performs during a concert in London on Tuesday, May 30. Check out what her fans wore to London's opening show.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
The sun sets in New York during the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/manhattanhenge-may-2023-scn/index.html" target="_blank">"Manhattanhenge" phenomenon</a> on Tuesday, May 30. Manhattanhenge happens just a few times each year, when the sun rises or sets parallel to the city street grid in New York's Manhattan borough.
The sun sets in New York during the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon on Tuesday, May 30. Manhattanhenge happens just a few times each year, when the sun rises or sets parallel to the city street grid in New York's Manhattan borough.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photographs with co-captains Emily Ward, left, and Angel Reese as the LSU women's basketball team visits the White House on Friday, May 26. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/04/02/sport/gallery/iowa-lsu-ncaa-womens-final-photos/index.html" target="_blank">LSU won the national championship in April</a>.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photographs with co-captains Emily Ward, left, and Angel Reese as the LSU women's basketball team visits the White House on Friday, May 26. LSU won the national championship in April.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
An Indigenous group blocks a highway just outside São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 30, to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/30/americas/brazil-indigenous-protest-bill-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">protest legislation</a> that would limit the recognition of ancestral lands.
An Indigenous group blocks a highway just outside São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 30, to protest legislation that would limit the recognition of ancestral lands.
Ettore Chiereguini/AP
Tennis star Novak Djokovic <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/tennis/novak-djokovic-french-open-kosovo-serbia-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">writes a political message about Kosovo</a> after his first-round victory at the French Open on Monday, May 29. Djokovic, who is Serbian, wrote "Kosovo is the [heart symbol] of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a TV camera lens in response to violent clashes in Kosovo. Tensions have been rising in the past week in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. There were clashes with protesters on Monday over the installation of ethnically Albanian mayors in a disputed election.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic writes a political message about Kosovo after his first-round victory at the French Open on Monday, May 29. Djokovic, who is Serbian, wrote "Kosovo is the [heart symbol] of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a TV camera lens in response to violent clashes in Kosovo. Tensions have been rising in the past week in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. There were clashes with protesters on Monday over the installation of ethnically Albanian mayors in a disputed election.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
US Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, wears a pin that displays the US national debt on Tuesday, May 30. The homemade pin <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/31/politics/debt-deal-spending-decisions-analysis/index.html" target="_blank">updates the debt in real time</a>.
US Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, wears a pin that displays the US national debt on Tuesday, May 30. The homemade pin updates the debt in real time.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after a 2-2 home draw against Mainz meant they would finish second in the Bundesliga, Germany's top-flight football league, on Saturday, May 27. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/27/football/bundesliga-final-day-2023-dortmund-bayern-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The title went to Bayern Munich</a> for the 11th straight season.
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after a 2-2 home draw against Mainz meant they would finish second in the Bundesliga, Germany's top-flight football league, on Saturday, May 27. The title went to Bayern Munich for the 11th straight season.
Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga Collection/Getty Images
Film director Justine Triet poses with the Palme d'Or that was awarded to her film "The Anatomy of a Chute" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday, May 27.
Film director Justine Triet poses with the Palme d'Or that was awarded to her film "The Anatomy of a Chute" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday, May 27.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Police officers in Dakar, Senegal, walk near a car that was set on fire during clashes between security forces and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday, June 1. Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting youth," according to state media, and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/africa/senegalese-opposition-leader-jailed-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his conviction</a> means he will not be eligible to stand for the country's 2024 elections.
Police officers in Dakar, Senegal, walk near a car that was set on fire during clashes between security forces and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday, June 1. Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting youth," according to state media, and his conviction means he will not be eligible to stand for the country's 2024 elections.
Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl jumps into the Wrigley Field ivy to try to make a catch during a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, May 27. He was unable to prevent a triple from the Cubs' Dansby Swanson.
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl jumps into the Wrigley Field ivy to try to make a catch during a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, May 27. He was unable to prevent a triple from the Cubs' Dansby Swanson.
Matt Marton/USA Today Sports/Reuters
A cow stands in a barn in Wittichenau, Germany, on Thursday, June 1. Thursday was World Milk Day.
A cow stands in a barn in Wittichenau, Germany, on Thursday, June 1. Thursday was World Milk Day.
Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/AP
A rocket takes off from Jiuquan, China, on Tuesday, May 30, carrying three astronauts into space. The three-man crew was heading to China's Tiangong space station.
A rocket takes off from Jiuquan, China, on Tuesday, May 30, carrying three astronauts into space. The three-man crew was heading to China's Tiangong space station.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan react on the day he won an election runoff on Sunday, May 28.
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan react on the day he won an election runoff on Sunday, May 28.
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
This long-exposure photo shows the Mount Merapi volcano releasing hot lava in Indonesia on Sunday, May 28. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/25/world/gallery/photos-this-week-may-18-may-25-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
This long-exposure photo shows the Mount Merapi volcano releasing hot lava in Indonesia on Sunday, May 28. See last week in 32 photos.
Devi Rahman/AFP/Getty Images
The week in 32 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

HBO’s controversial new show “The Idol” — about the music industry, fame, and lots and lots of sex — makes its debut tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Find out what all the fuss is about here. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

In theaters

The seventh installment of the “Transformers” movie franchise blasts its way onto the big screen Friday. Not content to be limited to cars and trucks that turn into giant fighting robots, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” throws giant mechanized jungle animals into the loud and flashy mix.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Sports fans have two championship series to watch this week. Game 2 of the NBA Finals is tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The top-seeded Denver Nuggets cruised past the Miami Heat 104-93 to take Game 1 on Thursday. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET. In Game 1 on Saturday, Vegas scored three goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory. Games 3 and 4 are Thursday and Saturday.

The owner of Churchill Downs, the racetrack that hosts the Kentucky Derby, will temporarily suspend all racing operations at its legendary namesake track to review protocols in the wake of a series of horse deaths.

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown — the Belmont Stakes — is Saturday. Mage won the Kentucky Derby last month, and National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 33% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off…

‘You’re My Best Friend’

In honor of Best Friends Day later this week, here’s a ’70s classic from Queen. (Click here to view)

