CNN —

Four construction workers remain hospitalized, including one in serious condition, after a building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, on Friday, according to a hospital official.

Eight people – all construction workers – were injured in the collapse, with two initially in critical condition.

Four have been discharged from the hospital, three were in fair condition and one was in serious condition as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Mark D’antonio, media coordinator at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The collapse at the seven-story residential structure happened while workers were pouring concrete that pooled faster than they could spread evenly, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. said Friday.

Firefighters rescue a worker after the partial collapse of a building under construction, Friday, June 2, 2023, in New Haven. Paul Haring/AP

The building was under construction when a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and into the basement, Mayor Justin Elicker said in a news conference. A total of 36 people were working at the site.

Three victims were trapped and needed to be rescued from the concrete before the drying process started, Alston said.

The collapse happened on Lafayette Street. Photos of the scene show people being rescued via high-angle rescue operations. At around 2 p.m., the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association tweeted that the fire department had “successfully removed all victims trapped in the debris.”

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration is on site, and an immediate stop work order was being issued, according to the fire chief.

New Haven is in central Connecticut.