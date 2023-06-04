CNN —

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, answered questions Sunday from host Jake Tapper and Iowa voters at a CNN town hall. Here are some of her responses on major topics brought up at the town hall.

A strong stance against ‘tyrant’ Putin

Haley notably drew a contrast with her former boss, Donald Trump, on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine, saying, “A win for Ukraine is a win for all of us.”

DeSantis’ ‘vendetta’ against Disney

When asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ feud with Disney, Haley called out her presidential primary rival, telling him to “pick up the phone” to handle his “vendetta” against the entertainment giant.

Sidestepping abortion question

When asked about her stance on abortion, Haley said that “any women that has an abortion shouldn’t be jailed.” When Tapper pressed her for her opinion on her home state’s recently passed six-week abortion ban, Haley did not give a direct answer.

Fact-checking Haley’s response on crime

