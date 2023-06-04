Romelu Lukaku emotional CNN
CNN Exclusive: Soccer superstar gives tearful tribute to grandfather
03:09 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
Romelu Lukaku emotional CNN
CNN Exclusive: Soccer superstar gives tearful tribute to grandfather
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Bex Smith INTV 0501P1_00002001.png
Wolfsburg are through to the Women's Champions League final
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp USA Soccer Crocker CTM FST 042607ASEG4 cnn sports_00004401.png
U.S. Soccer's new Sporting Director addresses future of men's and women's program
04:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Bex Smith INTV 0425P_00002001.png
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Yoane Wissa of Brentford applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brentford FC at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Premier Leaue star Yoane Wissa on dealing with social media abuse
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
202303010-women world cup equal pay
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ben Mee of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230303-Emiliano Martinez-penalty shootout
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HARSEWINKEL, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Merih Demiral of Turkey poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day on June 04, 2021 in Harsewinkel, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Merih Demiral: Turkish footballer teams up with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé for earthquake fundraiser
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Switzerland's midfielder #23 Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022.
Xherdan Shaqiri talks to CNN about the Chicago Fire and Switzerland
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Shakhtar Donetsk pose for a team photo following their side's victory in the UEFA Champions League group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk at Red Bull Arena on September 06, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)
Shakhtar Donetsk CEO speaks about the challenges of playing football during a war
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Club crests outside the pop-up Manchester United Plc pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Manchester United sets up shop at Davos with luxury lounge in Swiss Alps
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Every time Romelu Lukaku scores, he thinks of his grandfather who passed away when he was 12, four years before he made his professional debut for Belgian club Anderlecht as a talented 16-year-old.

“I promised (him) that I would look after my mum, when I was 12, I did that. So every time when I look at my mum and I see her in the stands, I look at him after every goal,” Lukaku tells CNN Senior Sport Analyst Darren Lewis, pointing towards the sky, emotion crackling through every syllable. “And I say, I did it.”

Lukaku has scaled some of soccer’s highest heights – he is Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer, has won the FA Cup with Chelsea, the Serie A title with Inter Milan, and will now play in the Champions League final for Inter Milan on June 10 – but all that pales in comparison to looking after his family.

“It doesn’t matter, wins or losses, I take it in my stride, this is real family issues. So (my grandfather) meant the world to me,” he says, his voice breaking as he is unable to hold back the tears.

Playing in a Champions League is the pinnacle for any player in club soccer and when asked what this moment would mean to his grandfather, Lukaku is almost unable to answer.

“A lot,” he says, before pausing to collect his thoughts and attempt to express almost two decades of emotion as words. “When I see my son, I see so much of him…My grandfather, for me was my number one. He was my biggest fan.”

As a child growing up in Belgium, Lukaku missed 10 years of watching the Champions League. His family couldn’t afford it. Instead, he would watch the finals on school computers or pretend to his classmates that he had seen them, he recalls smiling and shaking his head.

In a Players’ Tribune article published in 2018, he wrote about his family’s poverty, remembering that his mother used to add water to milk to make it last longer.

“I couldn’t watch (the Champions League final), but now, by the grace of God, I can play one,” he adds. “To be in this position now, to have my family there, it would be a beautiful thing because then it’s like (full circle).”

A ‘brotherhood’ at Inter Milan

On loan from Chelsea, Lukaku returned to Inter Milan in June 2022 for a second stint at the Italian club, after a period playing there between 2019 and 2021.

Inter’s experiences together during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lukaku says, solidified a “brotherhood” between the players, many of whom still form the core of the team.

Lukaku won the Serie A title with FC Milan in 2021.
Lukaku won the Serie A title with FC Milan in 2021.
Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

“It was an emotional time because we really as a team, we spent so much time together,” he says. “At that time I really spent much more time with my teammates than with my oldest son…playing a game, going back to the hotel, staying in the room, watching games together, stuff like that.”

That bond, in some ways, emulates the spirit of the 2010 Inter Milan squad that completed an unprecedented treble, winning the Serie A title, Coppa Italia, and the Champions League.

“It’s very similar,” Lukaku says. “And to be honest, the funny thing is a lot of those players from that 2010 band, they come and watch our games and they feel the same thing.”

Inter Milan emerged from one of this year’s most difficult Champions League groups, also containing Bayern Munich and Barcelona, before defeating Porto, Benfica and crosstown rival AC Milan on route to the final.

But it faces the toughest opposition of all next weekend. Manchester City has swept all before it in a light blue wave this season and sits on the cusp of a ‘treble,’ fresh from winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

“It’s a beautiful thing, playing probably against the best team in the world. I just want to enjoy it, not having pressure, just enjoy the moment, enjoy the buildup, go there to have the best result possible,” Lukaku says.

Spearheading City’s attack is striker Erling Haaland who has enjoyed a record-breaking season, seemingly scoring goals at will, at a pace never seen before in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland has set a new Premier League goalscoring record.
Erling Haaland has set a new Premier League goalscoring record.
Lexy Ilsley/Manchester City/Getty Images

“I think he will dominate, with Mbappé, world football for the next 10 years. They will be fighting from the new generation…They will really take over (from Messi and Ronaldo) in the next two years.”

It is not just Haaland who will pose a threat to Inter Milan next weekend for City is a team stacked full of superstars.

“Man City is a well-drilled team…Guardiola is such a good coach because every game is a different game plan,” Lukaku observes.

“It’s not the same. They have different patterns every game… And you know (Haaland) with these movements and the way how they open defenses up at the end, he will get those chances because those movements and the patterns that they do, they synchronize very well.”