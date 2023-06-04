CNN —

As viewers are still reeling from the perilous series finale episode of ‘Succession,’ the show’s star, Brian Cox, says he still hasn’t watched it.

“I haven’t seen the end of the show,” Cox, who played media magnate Logan Roy, said on Sunday during an appearance on BBC’s “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.”

When Cox was asked about why he didn’t tune in, well, the answer was simple. “I’m dead,” he said with a laugh, adding that “dead people don’t watch things like that.”

As the patriarch to the Roy family, and the head of the billion-dollar media company Waystar Royco, Logan unexpectedly died in a shocking twist early on in the fourth and final season.

The rest of the season followed Logan’s three adult children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) as they engaged in a familial and corporate battle to take over his media empire.

Cox admitted that he’s been “disinclined” to watch the rest of season after Logan’s death in the third episode.

“I don’t cling onto things,” he said. “When I’m over, it’s over and I go on.”

Speaking with the BBC in May, Cox similarly admitted that he has yet to even watch Logan’s final scene because, he said, “I have no interest in watching my own death – that will come soon enough.”

Despite not seeing the end, Cox emphasized on Sunday that he doesn’t need to watch the finale to know how it ends because “I knew that Logan had already set it up and so I gather that ultimately, at the end, Logan’s won through even though he’s in the grave.”

The “Succession” finale aired on May 28 after first premiering on HBO in 2018. The show has won 13 Emmys, with Cox earning two lead actor nominations in 2020 and 2022. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)