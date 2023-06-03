CNN —

Are you wearing black?

Viewers of “Succession” are mourning as the series came to a dramatic close after four seasons, leaving Sunday nights with an empty space to fill.

Even if you weren’t a regular viewer of the Roy family drama, we all know the terrible feeling of saying goodbye to a favorite series.

So, what to do when one of the best shows on television is no more?

Glad you asked. If you loved “Succession,” here are just a few other shows you might enjoy.

Something to sip on…

“The Righteous Gemstones”

(From left) Edi Patterson, Danny McBride and Adam Devine in "The Righteous Gemstones." Ryan Green/ HBO

A powerful patriarch, his children, greed and forces out to destroy their empire. Does any of this sound familiar?

Instead of the media, the Gemstones rule over an evangelical church – though they are far from holy.

Praise be, it’s just the devilish kind of satire we need at the moment.

"The Righteous Gemstones" is streaming on Max.

“Billions”

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Corey Stoll as Michael "Mike" Prince in "Billions." Jeff Neumann/Showtime

Another drama similar to “Succession,” “Billions” will also give you your rich-people-behaving-badly fix.

This Showtime series follows Damian Lewis as hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, pitted against Justice Department attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti.

There are six seasons available to binge-stream on Paramount+.

“Yellowstone”

Kevin Costner stars in "Yellowstone." Kevin Lynch for Paramount Network

If you thought there was grief over “Succession” ending, you weren’t paying attention to all the fretting over “Yellowstone.”

First there was drama surrounding whether or not star Kevin Costner was leaving the series, followed by word last month that the show would end with the second half of Season 5 in November.

Fare thee well, Dutton family, who gave us plenty of drama, along with the beautiful nature scenes of Montana.

One thing to talk about…

Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Singer and songwriter Sia, 47, has come to understand herself better in recent years, revealing in a podcast coversation this week that she is on the autism spectrum.

“For 45 years, I was like … ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on,’” she said. “Only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

Count me among those who believe that when celebrities open up about personal health matters, it tends to raise awareness and helps others in similar circumstances.

Some were bothered back in 2021 that Sia cast Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a character with autism in her movie, “Music.”

There will always be casting debates, but where there is conversation there is also the opportunity for growth.

I choose to focus on the positive.

You should listen to…

Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images South America

What a bittersweet release.

“But Here We Are” is the first album from the Foo Fighters since the death of the group’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently, ‘But Here We Are’ is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” a Rolling Stone listing states.

“But Here We Are” is out Friday.

Can’t wait to watch…

Wanda Sykes in "I'm an Entertainer." Netflix

I should say I can’t wait to rewatch this one. The always hilarious Wanda Sykes has a new standup special, “I’m an Entertainer.” She shares her take on parenting 13-year-old twins, the joys of a generous pour for communion during virtual church, and a bit on women’s restrooms that made me holler and wipe tears of laughter from my eyes.

She more than earns the title of her special, and then some.

“I’m an Entertainer” is streaming on Netflix.