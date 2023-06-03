Kendall Roy Jeremy Strong
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
01:48 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Kendall Roy Jeremy Strong
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dev shah spelling bee champion
See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Georgia Car Crash
Driver survives death-defying car crash in Georgia
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jay leno ISO wtcw
Jay Leno shows Chris Wallace his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danny masterson church scientology facing sexual assault lawsuit huffpost jackson ndwknd vpx_00011716
'That 70's Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Cupcake Crimes 2
Caught on video: Man and bear resort to cupcake crimes
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
'Horrible': Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan on podcast
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
isopod thumb 4
See adventurous eaters try this 14-legged crustacean dish
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
titanic discovery
See the images showing Titanic wreckage discovery
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sun Image 2
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
orca story 1
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Halle Bailey with young fans at the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)
'I cried': CNN reporter describes how representation matters in remake of 'The Little Mermaid'
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Are you wearing black?

Viewers of “Succession” are mourning as the series came to a dramatic close after four seasons, leaving Sunday nights with an empty space to fill.

Even if you weren’t a regular viewer of the Roy family drama, we all know the terrible feeling of saying goodbye to a favorite series.

So, what to do when one of the best shows on television is no more?

Glad you asked. If you loved “Succession,” here are just a few other shows you might enjoy.

Something to sip on…

"Succession" recently aired its series finale.
"Succession" recently aired its series finale.
HBO Max

“The Righteous Gemstones”

(From left) Edi Patterson, Danny McBride and Adam Devine in "The Righteous Gemstones."
(From left) Edi Patterson, Danny McBride and Adam Devine in "The Righteous Gemstones."
Ryan Green/ HBO

A powerful patriarch, his children, greed and forces out to destroy their empire. Does any of this sound familiar?

Instead of the media, the Gemstones rule over an evangelical church – though they are far from holy.

Praise be, it’s just the devilish kind of satire we need at the moment.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is streaming on Max, which is owned on CNN’s parent company.

“Billions”

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Corey Stoll as Michael "Mike" Prince in "Billions."
Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Corey Stoll as Michael "Mike" Prince in "Billions."
Jeff Neumann/Showtime

Another drama similar to “Succession,” “Billions” will also give you your rich-people-behaving-badly fix.

This Showtime series follows Damian Lewis as hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, pitted against Justice Department attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti.

There are six seasons available to binge-stream on Paramount+.

“Yellowstone”

Kevin Costner stars in "Yellowstone."
Kevin Costner stars in "Yellowstone."
Kevin Lynch for Paramount Network

If you thought there was grief over “Succession” ending, you weren’t paying attention to all the fretting over “Yellowstone.”

First there was drama surrounding whether or not star Kevin Costner was leaving the series, followed by word last month that the show would end with the second half of Season 5 in November.

Fare thee well, Dutton family, who gave us plenty of drama, along with the beautiful nature scenes of Montana.

One thing to talk about…

Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Singer and songwriter Sia, 47, has come to understand herself better in recent years, revealing in a podcast coversation this week that she is on the autism spectrum.

“For 45 years, I was like … ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on,’” she said. “Only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

Count me among those who believe that when celebrities open up about personal health matters, it tends to raise awareness and helps others in similar circumstances.

Some were bothered back in 2021 that Sia cast Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a character with autism in her movie, “Music.”

There will always be casting debates, but where there is conversation there is also the opportunity for growth.

I choose to focus on the positive.

You should listen to…

Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images South America

What a bittersweet release.

“But Here We Are” is the first album from the Foo Fighters since the death of the group’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently, ‘But Here We Are’ is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” a Rolling Stone listing states.

“But Here We Are” is out Friday.

Can’t wait to watch…

Wanda Sykes in "I'm an Entertainer."
Wanda Sykes in "I'm an Entertainer."
Netflix

I should say I can’t wait to rewatch this one. The always hilarious Wanda Sykes has a new standup special, “I’m an Entertainer.” She shares her take on parenting 13-year-old twins, the joys of a generous pour for communion during virtual church, and a bit on women’s restrooms that made me holler and wipe tears of laughter from my eyes.

She more than earns the title of her special, and then some.

“I’m an Entertainer” is streaming on Netflix.