If politics doesn’t work out, US Rep. Maxwell Frost might just have a backup career as a rock star.

The Gen-Z Florida congressman appeared on stage at Paramore’s concert Friday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Videos by fans in the audience captured Frost, 26, singing and dancing as the band performed the 2007 hit “Misery Business.”

“Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” asked lead vocalist Hayley Williams after bringing Frost on stage in a video retweeted by Frost.

Frost also tweeted several photos of himself and Williams, 34. He wrote he was “very grateful for this moment,” alongside video of his exuberant performance. “I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” he added.

For fans of Frost, his appearance at the emo pop band’s concert probably wasn’t entirely surprising. The federal legislator, who represents Florida’s 10th district, describes himself as a long-time music lover and performer raised by a father who worked as a full-time musician.

In addition to rocking out, Frost also used his on-stage appearance as an opportunity to make a brief political statement about Florida’s governor, who is also running for president, when Williams passed him the microphone.

“F*** Ron DeSantis, f*** fascism,” he said to applause and cheers from the audience.