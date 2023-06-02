CNN —

Saturday, June 24, marks one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion nationwide. The opinion was the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades and paved the way for states to pass laws to limit or ban access to the procedure.

What impact has the Roe v. Wade reversal had on you? How has it affected you and your family in ways big and small? Whether you’ve noticed a shift in reproductive health care access in your state, your health has been affected or you have another experience to share, we would like to hear from you.

Share your experiences with us and we may follow up for a CNN story.