CNN —

The Senate voted late Thursday on a bill to suspend the country’s debt limit through January 1, 2025 following weeks of contentious negotiations on the legislative deal between the White House and Republicans.

The bill is now on its way to President Joe Biden for approval, and once signed, it will avert what could have been an economic catastrophe and the first time the US would have defaulted on its debt. (Biden is scheduled to address the nation about the legislation Friday night.)

The Senate vote was 63 to 36. Take a look at how every member of the Senate voted on its final passage.

Voted Yea

Members of the Democratic Caucus

1. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

2. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

3. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

4. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

6. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington

7. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland

8. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware

9. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

10. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

11. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

12. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

13. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois

14. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California

15. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

16. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

17. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico

18. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

19. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

20. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

21. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

22. Sen. Angus King of Maine

23. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

24. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico

25. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia

26. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey

27. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

28. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington

29. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia

30. Sen. Alex Padilla of California

31. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan

32. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island

33. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada

34. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii

35. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York

36. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire

37. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona

38. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota

39. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

40. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana

41. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

42. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia

43. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia

44. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont

45. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

46. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon

Members of the Republican Conference

47. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas

48. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

49. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

50. Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa

51. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

52. Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota

53. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma

54. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas

55. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah

56. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

57. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

58. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana

59. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

60. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina

61. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas

62. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

63. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine

Voted Nay

Members of the Democratic Caucus

64. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts

65. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon

66. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

67. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

68. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Members of the Republican Conference

69. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming

70. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

71. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana

72. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama

73. Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina

74. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

75. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

76. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho

77. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

78. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana

79. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

80. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

81. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri

82. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

83. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

84. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana

85. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma

86. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah

87. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

88. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas

89. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

90. Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska

91. Sen. Jame Risch of Idaho

92. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida

93. Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri

94. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida

95. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

96. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska

97. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

98. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio

99. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi

Not Voting

100. Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee