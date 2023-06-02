CNN —

The Republican National Committee announced Friday that the first presidential primary debate will take place on August 23 in Milwaukee and also laid out the polling and donor thresholds candidates must meet to make the stage.

For the polling requirement, candidates will need to register at least 1% in three national polls, or a combination of national polls and a poll from the early-voting states recognized by the RNC.

Qualifying candidates will also need “a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to candidate’s principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories,” the RNC said in a statement.

The candidates must also sign a pledge “agreeing to support the eventual party nominee,” the committee said.

Candidates must present these qualifications to the RNC 48 hours before the first debate. The committee also said that “should enough candidates qualify to make it necessary,” a second debate will be held on August 24.

The rules are more stringent than what Democrats required during the 2020 cycle to qualify for their first presidential debate, when candidates had to either register at least 1% in support in three polls from an approved list of pollsters or receive campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 different states.

The Republican requirement for 2024 candidates to meet both the polling and donor threshold could make qualifying difficult for some hopefuls who are struggling to garner 1% in polls or in fundraising.