In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Here's what higher interest rates mean for you
01:07 - Source: CNN Business
Economy 15 videos
In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Here's what higher interest rates mean for you
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Washington, DC CNN  — 

Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies increased in the first quarter of 2023, according to a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Ongoing stress caused by higher interest rates, uncertainty around property values, and questions about fundamentals in some property markets are beginning to show up in commercial mortgage delinquency rates,” said Jamie Woodwell, MBA’s head of commercial real estate research.

Commercial real estate was hit hard by the pandemic, with fewer people returning to offices and spending money — eating lunch, getting their nails done, using dry cleaners — in those corridors. Over the past 14 months the Federal Reserve has hiked rates 10 times, pushing the cost of borrowing ever higher. Together with tightening credit, as a result of bank failures this spring, commercial and multifamily companies are facing headwinds.

“Delinquency rates increased for every major capital source during the first quarter, foreshadowing additional strains that are likely to work their way through the system,” Woodwell said.

The quarterly analysis looks at delinquency rates for five of the largest investor groups: FDIC-insured banks and thrifts, commercial mortgage-backed securities, life insurance companies, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Together, these groups hold more than 80% of commercial and multifamily mortgage debt.

MBA’s analysis incorporates the measures used by each individual investor group to track the performance of their loans. Because each investor group tracks delinquencies in its own way — some include loans with payments 30-days late, some 60-days, some 90-days — delinquency rates are not comparable from one group to another.

For example, Fannie Mae reports loans that are in a forbearance agreement as delinquent, while Freddie Mac excludes those loans if the borrower is in compliance with the forbearance agreement.

Although the groups’ definitions of delinquency vary, delinquency rates for each group at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were higher than at the end of 2022.

Banks and thrifts had a delinquency rate of 0.58%, an increase of 0.13 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Life company portfolios had a rate of 0.21%, up 0.10 percentage points from the end of last year.

Fannie Mae had a rate of 0.35%, an increase of 0.11 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Freddie Mac had a delinquency rate of 0.13%, an increase of 0.01 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Commercial mortgage-backed securities had a delinquency rate of 3%, an increase of 0.10 percentage points from the end of 2022.

Construction and development loans are generally not included in the numbers presented in the MBA’s report but are included in many regulatory definitions of ‘commercial real estate’ despite the fact they are often backed by single-family residential development projects rather than by other income-producing properties.

The FDIC delinquency rates for bank and thrift held mortgages reported here do include loans backed by owner-occupied commercial properties.