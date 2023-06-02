CNN —

Sam Smith and Madonna have teamed up for a new single.

The two announced their upcoming collaboration, titled “Vulgar,” on social media, adding a picture of corsets and their initials, “S&M.” “VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna captioned it.

In May, Smith had teased that there would be a collaboration with the “Like a Prayer” singer, teasing a song the duo made at a concert, but then Smith was forced to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.

Smith has previously covered Madonna’s 1994 single, “Human Nature” on tour.

Madonna also introduced Kim Petras and Smith for their performance of “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys.

Madonna is also preparing for her upcoming “Celebration Tour,” which will kick off in Vancouver in July.

“Vulgar” will be released on June 9.