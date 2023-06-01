CNN —

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has continued her meteoric rise by reaching the third round of the French Open with an emphatic 6-1 6-2 win over France’s Diane Parry.

The 16-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in April, is now the youngest player to reach the third round at Roland Garros since 2005, according to the WTA.

Andreeva, the youngest player in this year’s main draw, took only 77 minutes to defeat wild card Parry and secure her sixth top 100 win of the season.

She is yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament, which includes two main draw matches and three qualifiers.

Andreeva had already become the seventh youngest player this century to beat a top 20 player, according to the WTA, when she beat world No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Andreeva, who was unranked 14 months ago, entered her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros this year. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ranked No. 312 at the start of April, the teenager’s impressive runs at ITF W60 tournaments and upsets of Leylah Fernandez, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette in Madrid saw her fly up the rankings, where she is now 143.

Unranked just over a year ago, Andreeva entered into her first grand slam with a bang at Roland Garros, taking less than an hour to defeat American Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2 6-1 on Tuesday.

Andreeva was the runner-up at this year’s junior Australian Open and is now playing in just the third tour-level tournament of her fledgling career, boasting a remarkable 22-2 record on the professional circuit.

She could next face American Coco Gauff, who takes on Julia Grabher Thursday.