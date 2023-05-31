CNN —

A Navy pilot was rescued from the water by helicopter Wednesday morning after ejecting from an F-5 aircraft taking off from Naval Air Station Key West in the Florida Keys, according to station officials.

The pilot ejected 25 miles south of the station’s Boca Chica Field around 9:20 a.m., and search and rescue crews in an MH-60S helicopter rescued the pilot from the water within minutes, according to Kent Cummins, a principal authorizing official for the naval air station.

The pilot was responsive when transported to a Miami-area hospital, according to Cummins.

The pilot was assigned to Fighter Squadron Composite VFC-111, an active and reserve unit based at the naval station known as “Sun Downers.” The naval air station said it will investigate the cause of the incident.