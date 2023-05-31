exp russia ukraine drone strikes sam kiley FST 053112ASEG2 cnni world_00002524.png
Russia blames Ukraine after drone strikes in Moscow
02:17 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 14 videos
exp russia ukraine drone strikes sam kiley FST 053112ASEG2 cnni world_00002524.png
Russia blames Ukraine after drone strikes in Moscow
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen kyiv vpx
'Not a quiet night': CNN at scene of latest drone strike in Kyiv
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view shows a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2023.
See what Moscow buildings looked like after drone attack
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab top general video
Ukrainian top general releases video ahead of expected counteroffensive
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: (FILES) A file photo dated, 22 January 2003 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov talk during a meeting of Russia's State Council at the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a television address to the nation that he was dismissing his government. AFP PHOTO POOL/FILES (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Ex-Putin ally breaks down what Russia's strategy reveals about Putin's mindset
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab ukraine downs russian drone
See moment Ukrainian forces down a Russian Shahed drone
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen ukraine air defense vpx 1
CNN gets firsthand look at key Ukrainian air defense weapon
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nicholas maimer
CNN pieces together circumstances of American's death in Bakhmut
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail abdelaziz iran vpx
Satellite photos show where Iran might be sending weapons to Russia
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hear why retired general believes cross border raids in Russia are effective
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
unmanned vessel russia ship vpx 2
Video shows Russian reconnaissance ship seemingly hit by unmanned surface vessel
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A fire has broken out at the Russian Ministry of Defense building in central Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing an emergency services source.
Video shows smoke rising from Russian Defense Ministry as Moscow denies fire
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner chief video vpx screengrab
Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner chief fears more battlefield losses could lead to a revolution in Russia
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Russia saw the effects of its war on Ukraine dramatically reverberate back onto its own territory on Wednesday, after a “massive” shelling attack injured four people in Belgorod and preliminary information indicated a drone crashed and sparked a fire at an oil refinery further south.

Eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged during the shelling in Shebekino, a village in the border region of Belgorod, its governor said, as the oblast increasingly becomes a hotbed of straying violence.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Gladkov said one person was killed and two were injured in an attack on a temporary accommodation center.

And a drone crashed at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, east of the annexed territory of Crimea, starting a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local officials there said. The blaze was put out soon after.

The incidents come one day after a drone attack on Moscow, for which Russia has blamed Ukraine. All eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles launched at the Russian capital were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the drone attack or on Wednesday’s incidents in Belgorod and Krasnodar. The Ukrainian government generally does not confirm or deny strikes inside Russian territory.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, a drone attack was launched on Russia’s Bryansk region, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. About 10 drones tried to attack the Klimovsky district and were shot down or intercepted, RIA reported citing emergency services.

The string of events – following last week’s incursion on Belgorod by anti-Putin Russians who had been fighting alongside the Ukrainian military – mark a new turn in a conflict that is increasingly coming home to Russian people, 15 months after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Five people were also killed and 19 injured in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Karpaty, in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Luhansk, the acting head of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic said on Telegram.

Russian officials reacted on Wednesday with a predictable array of anger. Taking about the situation in Belgorod, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a regular call with journalists on Wednesday: “We are indeed concerned about this situation, shelling of civilian objects continues there.”

Pictures released by the governor of Belgorod apparently show the aftermath of shelling in the region.
Pictures released by the governor of Belgorod apparently show the aftermath of shelling in the region.
Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast
A damaged multi-storey apartment following a reported drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday.
A damaged multi-storey apartment following a reported drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday.
Lev Sergeev/Reuters

“In this case, too, by the way, we have not heard a single word of condemnation from anyone from the collective West, so far,” Peskov said. “The situation is rather alarming. Measures are being taken.”

“I woke up from explosions and the sound of shattering glass,” a woman in Belgorod told Russian news outlet Izvestia. “My husband and I jumped up immediately and ran to the bathroom … and now we’re wandering. The city center is all scattered.”

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the drone attack in the Moscow region, calling it a “clear sign of terrorist activity.” Putin claimed that “Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings.”

Putin said Tuesday the city’s air defenses worked normally but there was still “work to be done to make it better.” Asked to clarify the Russian president’s remarks, Peskov said: “The system worked effectively, but there is room for improvement. Work will continue to improve the air defense system.”

The Freedom for Russia Legion, a group that claimed responsibility for last week’s raid in Belgorod, posted an “additional” recruitment drive for drone pilots on its Telegram channel following a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday. The legion, made up of Russian citizens who are fighting in Ukraine against their motherland, joked: “Graduates of the course will have the opportunity to practice their skills.”

A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multi-storey apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow.
A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multi-storey apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Drone strikes in capital bring Ukraine war to Russia

But early signals from the West indicated that it had little patience for the Kremlin’s efforts to frame the narrative.

“The ‘Russia is the victim’ argument is so tired and so ridiculous that even the Russian people must see it for what it is – an overused and desperate retort by the Kremlin to try and explain its litany of strategic mistakes that have decimated Russia’s once proud global reputation,” UK military adviser Ian Stubbs said during a Wednesday speech in Vienna.

The incidents come as Ukraine prepares a much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces, and follows days of missile bombardments on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities by Moscow.

On Monday Russia appeared to change its tactics by striking Kyiv with rockets and missiles during the day, hours after a separate wave of strikes overnight.

CNN’s Olga Voitovych and Sarah Dean contributed reporting.