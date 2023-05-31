Ryan Gosling in "Barbie"
CNN  — 

Ryan Gosling channeled his “Ken-ergy” to defend himself against those who think he’s “too old” to play doll Ken in the new “Barbie” movie.

The origin of this silliness began back in April when the first “Barbie” movie trailer was released and a debate on social media ensued, with some users voicing their opinion that the 42-year-old actor appeared too “grown up” to play Ken.

“If people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” Gosling said in a new GQ interview published on Wednesday in response to those skeptics.

He went on to say that he thinks this discourse is “funny” given that “for 60 years, (Ken’s) job has been beach” and that “everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing.”

“But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared,” he said, adding that “if you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed.”

(From left) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie.'
(From left) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie.'
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The person who does care about Ken, and deeply so, is Gosling, who admitted with a laugh that he now feels like Ken’s “representative.”

Gosling also spoke about the various factors that compelled him to take on the role of the iconic Mattel doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy, with one of the main draws being the opportunity to be part of a film that put female characters out front. The film stars Margot Robbie, alongside Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and America Ferrera, among many others.

But in terms of his impetus to take on the role of Barbie’s main squeeze, Gosling talked about how his two daughters, whom he shares with his longtime partner Eva Mendes, play with Barbie and Ken dolls.

“I did see him, like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon,” Gosling told the outlet of his daughter’s Ken doll, adding that such a sight inspired him to think, “This guy’s story does need to be told, you know?”

“Barbie” will hit theaters on July 21.