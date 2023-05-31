CNN —

Kylie Minogue has landed back on the charts with her first UK Top 40 hit in nearly 20 years.

“Padam Padam,” the lead single from her upcoming 16th album, “Tension,” has debuted at No. 26 on Friday’s Singles Chart. It is currently tracking even higher at No. 18.

It’s Minogue’s first Top 20 song on the Singles Chart since 2014, when she saw “Into the Blue” hit the list.

Minogue, who just celebrated a birthday, thanked her fans for all the support for the new music.

“I just wanted to say thank you so, so much for all your birthday messages and the Padam reaction and the love,” she wrote on social media. “It’s been an incredible week topped off by it being my birthday today and I can’t thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy.”

Seven of the 11 songs on “Tension” were produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

“This album is a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic highs,” Minogue described the album. “I felt so much freedom when I recorded it and hope you love it!”