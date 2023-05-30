CNN —

Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have formed a super PAC to support an expected Republican presidential bid, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

The outside group, Tell It Like It Is, has launched a website boosting Christie’s candidacy and encouraging his presence on the GOP debate stage, saying it would “ensure our party engages in the robust, direct, truth-telling conversation we need to start winning again.”

The website lists Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci, former US Sen. Jeff Chiesa and former US Rep. Susan Brooks as members of the group’s leadership team.

Details of the super PAC were first reported by The New York Times.

Sources close to Christie told CNN last month that he is talking to potential donors, thought leaders, staffers, and others to discuss a possible campaign for president in 2024.

The New Jersey Republican sees himself as the only serious GOP candidate willing to take on former President Donald Trump. He also sees himself as a candidate who could appeal to enough independents to beat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Christie is one of several high-profile figures mulling a bid for the Republican ticket. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk radio host Larry Elder have officially announced their candidacies.

While Christie called a potential presidential run a “huge risk” at an event hosted by Semafor in Washington last month, he said, “If it turns out that I’m on a debate stage in August of this year and Donald Trump decides to be on it, you can be sure that we’ll have some exchanges that I hope will be illuminating to the public about both him and me.”

This story has been updated with additional background information.