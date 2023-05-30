"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
AI developers are warning 'risk of extinction' to humans
02:06 - Source: CNN
Media 14 videos
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
AI developers are warning 'risk of extinction' to humans
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
05 succesion s4e8 split
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drivers wait in traffic during the morning rush hour commute in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2022, as gas prices hit over $6 dollars per gallon. - Stock markets mostly rose and oil prices held relatively steady on February 23 as economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine crisis were deemed less harsh than expected. Brent crude stood at $96.73 per barrel, having soared to a seven-year high of $99.50 on February 22 on fears of disruptions to key Russian oil supplies. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal speaks on stage during a Keynote presentation at the 2020 International CES, at the Park MGM Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Meet Elon Musk's replacement at Twitter
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spill mattingly cnntm
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rupert friend homeland
Jake Tapper to 'Homeland' star: How did this show change TV?
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
climate activist glue podium switzerland contd lon orig na
Host loses it as TV debate interrupted. See what happened
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colbert
Film and TV writers are striking. Hear Stephen Colbert's reaction
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson fox late night shows lon orig na
Hear late night hosts' reaction to Carlson and Lemon's exit from cable news
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Johan Goldberg
Hear why ex-Fox employee thinks Tucker Carlson may go 'full Joe Rogan'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Viewers Camerota SCREENGRAB
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Nelson, joined by fellow members of the Dominion Voting Systems legal team, speaks to members of the media outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 18, 2023. - Vote machine maker Dominion and Fox News settled a defamation case over falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election aired on the conservative TV network, a US judge announced Tuesday.
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper smile vpx
'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

CNN  — 

Human extinction.

Think about that for a second. Really think about it. The erasure of the human race from planet Earth.

That is what top industry leaders are frantically sounding the alarm about. These technologists and academics keep smashing the red panic button, doing everything they can to warn about the potential dangers artificial intelligence poses to the very existence of civilization.

On Tuesday, hundreds of top A.I. scientists, researchers, and others — including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis — again voiced deep concern for the future of humanity, signing a one-sentence open letter to the public that aimed to put the risks the rapidly advancing technology carries with it in unmistakable terms.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from A.I. should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” said the letter, signed by many of the industry’s most respected figures.

It doesn’t get more straightforward and urgent than that. These industry leaders are quite literally warning that the impending A.I. revolution should be taken as seriously as the threat of nuclear war. They are pleading for policymakers to erect some guardrails and establish baseline regulations to defang the primitive technology before it is too late.

AI risks STOCK RESTRICTED
Cecilie_Arcurs/E+/Getty Images

AI industry and researchers sign statement warning of 'extinction' risk

Dan Hendrycks, the executive director of the Center for A.I. Safety, called the situation “reminiscent of atomic scientists issuing warnings about the very technologies they’ve created. As Robert Oppenheimer noted, ‘We knew the world would not be the same.’”

“There are many ‘important and urgent risks from AI,’ not just the risk of extinction; for example, systemic bias, misinformation, malicious use, cyberattacks, and weaponization,” Hendrycks continued. “These are all important risks that need to be addressed.”

And yet, it seems that the dire message these experts are desperately trying to send the public isn’t cutting through the noise of everyday life. A.I. experts might be sounding the alarm, but the level of trepidation — and in some cases sheer terror — they harbor about the technology is not being echoed with similar urgency by the news media to the masses.

Instead, broadly speaking, news organizations treated Tuesday’s letter — like all of the other warnings we have seen in recent months — as just another headline, mixed in with a garden variety of stories. Some major news organizations didn’t even feature an article about the chilling warning on their website’s homepages.

To some extent, it feels eerily reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic, before the widespread panic and the shutdowns and the overloaded emergency rooms. Newsrooms kept an eye on the rising threat that the virus posed, publishing stories about it slowly spreading across the world. But by the time the serious nature of the virus was fully recognized and fused into the very essence in which it was covered, it had already effectively upended the world.

History risks repeating itself with A.I., with even higher stakes. Yes, news organizations are covering the developing technology. But there has been a considerable lack of urgency surrounding the issue given the open possibility of planetary peril.

Microsoft Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search.
Microsoft Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search.
Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Microsoft leaps into the AI regulation debate, calling for a new US agency and executive order

Perhaps that is because it can be difficult to come to terms with the notion that a Hollywood-style science fiction apocalypse can become reality, that advancing computer technology might reach escape velocity and decimate humans from existence. It is, however, precisely what the world’s most leading experts are warning could happen.

It is much easier to avoid uncomfortable realities, pushing them from the forefront into the background and hoping that issues simply resolve themselves with time. But often they don’t — and it seems unlikely that the growing concerns pertaining to A.I. will resolve themselves. In fact, it’s far more likely that with the breakneck pace in which the technology is developing, the concerns will actually become more apparent with time.

As Cynthia Rudin, a computer science professor and A.I. researcher at Duke University, told CNN on Tuesday: “Do we really need more evidence that A.I.’s negative impact could be as big as nuclear war?”