CNN —

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 is set to take place Monday at 3 p.m. ET after it was postponed from Sunday due to rain.

The race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the 14th in the Cup Series season and, at 600 miles, is the longest NASCAR race of the season.

Practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday were also canceled due to the rain, so the starting lineup for the race was set “per the rule book,” a metric based on performance at the Darlington Raceway two weeks ago.

Race fans walk through the garage area while rain causes a delay to a NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Matt Kelley/AP

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports will start on pole, followed by Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing and Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing. Byron has won three races so far this year.

Whoever starts in pole position has won four of the last seven Coca-Cola 600 races, including Denny Hamlin last year.

Outside the top five, there is still intrigue down the starting order.

Alex Bowman is set to return to competition a month after he suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash. He will start in 31st position.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson is set to start in last place, 37th, as he has competed on a part-time schedule.