New York CNN  — 

The last Monday of May honors and mourns members of the US armed forces who died serving the country. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29.

Many office workers and school children will see a day off to start the summer season. Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2023.

Post Office

Memorial Day is one of 11 holidays when the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail. Post offices will be closed.

UPS (UPS) will also not operate, however, its Express Critical services will remain open.

Similarly, FedEx (FDX) will largely remain closed Monday. Its Custom Critical service will operate, and FedEx (FDX) Office will be open with modified hours.

Retailers

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kroger (KR), will be open Monday.

Notably, Costco (COST) will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Sam’s Club will have reduced hours and close at 6 p.m. local time, Walmart said.

Make sure to check with local stores to see their operating hours.

Financial Services

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ) will not be trading on Monday.

Since it’s a banking holiday, the Federal Reserve bank will be closed as well as most major banks. But as always, ATMs and online banking will be available for use.