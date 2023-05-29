exp U.S. debt ceiling scott jennings analysis intv fst 052903aseg2 cnni us_00002001.png
Biden and McCarthy race to sell debt ceiling agreement to House and Senate
04:24 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp U.S. debt ceiling scott jennings analysis intv fst 052903aseg2 cnni us_00002001.png
Biden and McCarthy race to sell debt ceiling agreement to House and Senate
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lambo Sterrato 05
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt
How former Google exec thinks AI could become a weapon of war
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen Blumenthal
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
remote worker file
Survey finds these US employees are the happiest
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alexis ohanian ISO wtcw 051123
AI investor explains how this new technology could revolutionize how we watch television
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Leading business groups are praising President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for forging a bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling, and they are calling for Congress to pass the legislation before the government suffers a devastating default.

“With the US at risk of defaulting in less than 10 days, there is no time to spare. We urge members of Congress to give the legislation their strong support,” Josh Bolten, the CEO of the Business Roundtable and former chief of staff to President George W. Bush, said in a statement on Sunday.

Bolten applauded the agreement for not only raising the debt ceiling through January 1, 2025, but for making a “down payment” on permitting reform and taking steps towards putting America on a “more sustainable fiscal trajectory.”

Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, said in a separate statement that by reaching a compromise, Biden and congressional leaders have “shown they can come together on a bipartisan basis and act in the best interests of our country.”

“Members of Congress must finish the job and send the bill to the President’s desk to be signed into law without delay. The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated,” said Clark, who added the Chamber will consider this a “key vote” for lawmakers.

The National Association of Manufacturers, the largest manufacturing trade group in the nation, congratulated Biden, McCarthy and their lawmakers for reaching an agreement.

“Defaulting on our debt would create economic chaos, harming manufacturing workers and their families and jeopardizing our leadership in the world,” NAM CEO Jay Timmons, who previously worked as a senior aid to Republican officials, said in a statement. “Congress should act quickly to pass this agreement and to demonstrate to Americans and to the world the continued strength of our institutions and our democracy.”

Biden and McCarthy reached an agreement Saturday, but the deal isn’t done yet. Party leaders in Washington are working furiously Monday to convince holdouts to back the compromise legislation that would avert default. Still, prospects for passage of the bill are rising as many centrist Democrats said they would back the bill, and Republicans said they believed that they would be able to carry the support of the majority of their House conference.

The House vote is expected to take place Wednesday.

– CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.