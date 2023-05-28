House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe Biden and McCarthy reached an "agreement in principle" to resolve the looming debt crisis on Saturday, May 27, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key Republican in the debt limit negotiations and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, back right, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., McCarthy's top mediator in the debt limit talks, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Start your week smart: Debt ceiling deal, Texas impeachment, Russian drone attack

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:47 AM EDT, Sun May 28, 2023
CNN  — 

We hope you are relaxing this Memorial Day weekend and enjoying your favorite outdoor activities. Wherever you are, don't forget the sunscreen. Check out these tips on which types of sunscreen you should choose — and which types to avoid. Without further ado, here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The White House and House Republicans have an agreement in principle on a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed, moving the nation one step back from the brink of a historic default.

• The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, an unprecedented move following a legislative probe that faulted the third-term Republican for a yearslong pattern of corruption, including abusing his office’s powers, retaliating against whistleblowers and obstructing justice.

• Russia launched its largest drone attack of the conflict yet on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, leaving one person dead and sparking fires across the city. The attacks come amid rumors of an imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive.

• A South Carolina judge temporarily blocked the state’s new abortion restrictions from going into effect, just one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed them into law.

• Polls have opened in Turkey’s presidential runoff today as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fights for a historic third term. Erdogan is going head-to-head with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The week ahead

Monday

The last Monday in May is Memorial Day — a day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the US military. Initially known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Tuesday

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to report to prison after her last-minute bid to avoid starting her sentence was denied by an appellate court earlier this month. Holmes was originally due to begin serving her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors on April 27 but filed an appeal seeking to remain free on bail while she fought to overturn her conviction.

Wednesday

Some Amazon corporate workers have announced plans to walk off the job over frustrations with the company’s return-to-work policies, among other issues, in a sign of heightened tensions at the e-commerce giant after multiple rounds of layoffs. The work stoppage is being jointly organized by an internal climate justice worker group and a remote work advocacy group, according to an email from organizers and public social media posts. Workers participating have two main demands: that Amazon put climate impact at the forefront of its decision-making, and that the company provide greater flexibility for how and where employees work.

Thursday

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, when the world’s LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Friday

If it’s the first Friday of the month, it’s employment report day. We will see how many jobs the US economy added in May following April’s surprising increase — and what the numbers mean for you, your employer and the Federal Reserve.

And we’ll end the workweek on a high note: It’s also National Donut Day!

One Thing: A maritime ‘Me Too’ moment

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN Investigates senior writers Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken join the show joins to discuss how the US Coast Guard has allowed sexual assault at sea to go unchecked for years, and how one young mariner helped bring the problem to light. Listen here for more

Photos of the week

The coffin of Oleksandr Shargorodskyi, a Ukrainian soldier killed in Bakhmut, is carried during his funeral in Trebukhiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, May 21.
The coffin of Oleksandr Shargorodskyi, a Ukrainian soldier killed in Bakhmut, is carried during his funeral in Trebukhiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, May 21.
Nicole Tung/The New York Times/Redux
Ash and smoke billow from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano on Thursday, May 25. The volcano, about 45 miles from Mexico City, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/22/americas/mexico-volcano-popocatepetl-latam-intl/index.html" target="_blank">has been spewing ash into several nearby towns</a> since last week, according to authorities.
Ash and smoke billow from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano on Thursday, May 25. The volcano, about 45 miles from Mexico City, has been spewing ash into several nearby towns since last week, according to authorities.
Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images
Families in Uvalde, Texas, participate in a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, May 24, to remember the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/05/us/victims-uvalde-school-shooting/" target="_blank">19 children and two adults</a> who were killed during a mass shooting last year at Robb Elementary School.
Families in Uvalde, Texas, participate in a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, May 24, to remember the 19 children and two adults who were killed during a mass shooting last year at Robb Elementary School.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Supermodel Naomi Campbell walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday, May 20. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/gallery/cannes-red-carpet-fashion-2023" target="_blank">See the best red-carpet looks from Cannes</a>.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday, May 20. See the best red-carpet looks from Cannes.
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Florida Gov. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/08/11/politics/gallery/ron-desantis/index.html" target="_blank">Ron DeSantis</a> speaks with New Hampshire state legislators during an event in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Friday, May 19. DeSantis announced this week that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/politics/ron-desantis-fec-filing-2024/index.html" target="_blank">he would be running for president</a>.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks with New Hampshire state legislators during an event in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Friday, May 19. DeSantis announced this week that he would be running for president.
Sophie Park/The New York Times/Redux
National Treasure, with jockey John Velazquez, edges Blazing Sevens <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/20/sport/preakness-results-national-treasure/index.html" target="_blank">to win the Preakness Stakes</a> in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.
National Treasure, with jockey John Velazquez, edges Blazing Sevens to win the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.
Julio Cortez/AP
A member of The Leatherback Project for the conservation of leatherback turtles inspects the health of hatchlings on a beach near Armila, Panama, on Saturday, May 20.
A member of The Leatherback Project for the conservation of leatherback turtles inspects the health of hatchlings on a beach near Armila, Panama, on Saturday, May 20.
Arnulfo Franco/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, back center, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/20/politics/zelensky-g7-summit-biden-leaders/index.html" target="_blank">joins Group of Seven leaders</a> during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, May 21. Zelensky pressed the group to remain united against Russian aggression. Sitting around the table, from front left and going clockwise, are Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, back center, joins Group of Seven leaders during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, May 21. Zelensky pressed the group to remain united against Russian aggression. Sitting around the table, from front left and going clockwise, are Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Stefan Rousseau/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Arsenal fans shield their eyes from the sun as they watch their football club play Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match in Nottingham, England, on Saturday, May 20.
Arsenal fans shield their eyes from the sun as they watch their football club play Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match in Nottingham, England, on Saturday, May 20.
Carl Recine/Reuters
A SpaceX rocket, carrying a former NASA astronaut and three paying customers, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/21/world/spacex-axiom-mission-2-launch/index.html" target="_blank">takes off from the Kennedy Space Center</a> in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, May 21. The crew was set for a weeklong stay aboard the International Space Station. It's the second all-private mission to the orbiting outpost.
A SpaceX rocket, carrying a former NASA astronaut and three paying customers, takes off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, May 21. The crew was set for a weeklong stay aboard the International Space Station. It's the second all-private mission to the orbiting outpost.
John Raoux/AP
Supporters of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside his party's headquarters in Athens on Sunday, May 21. The ruling New Democracy party <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/22/europe/greece-general-election-no-majority-intl/index.html" target="_blank">scored a crushing victory in parliamentary elections Sunday</a> but fell short of winning an outright majority in a vote dominated by the cost-of-living crisis, a wiretapping scandal and anger over the country's deadliest train crash.
Supporters of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside his party's headquarters in Athens on Sunday, May 21. The ruling New Democracy party scored a crushing victory in parliamentary elections Sunday but fell short of winning an outright majority in a vote dominated by the cost-of-living crisis, a wiretapping scandal and anger over the country's deadliest train crash.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
Tennis pro Borna Coric is reflected in a glass barrier as he returns the ball during a match at the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday, May 18.
Tennis pro Borna Coric is reflected in a glass barrier as he returns the ball during a match at the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday, May 18.
Andrew Medichini/AP
People in Küsnacht, Switzerland, take pictures outside the estate of late singer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/entertainment/gallery/tina-turner/index.html" target="_blank">Tina Turner</a> on Thursday, May 25. Turner, who rose from humble beginnings and overcame a notoriously abusive marriage to become one of the most popular female artists of all time, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/entertainment/tina-turner-death/index.html" target="_blank">died this week at the age of 83</a>.
People in Küsnacht, Switzerland, take pictures outside the estate of late singer Tina Turner on Thursday, May 25. Turner, who rose from humble beginnings and overcame a notoriously abusive marriage to become one of the most popular female artists of all time, died this week at the age of 83.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson receives an honorary degree at Boston University's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. She spoke earlier in the day to graduates of BU's School of Law.
US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson receives an honorary degree at Boston University's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. She spoke earlier in the day to graduates of BU's School of Law.
Steven Senne/AP
A straw hat sits in a puddle where a house under construction collapsed during high winds in Conroe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 23. Officials reported fatalities and injuries.
A straw hat sits in a puddle where a house under construction collapsed during high winds in Conroe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 23. Officials reported fatalities and injuries.
Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is mobbed by teammates Monday, May 22, after winning the MVP trophy for the NBA's Western Conference finals. The Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/23/us/nuggets-beat-lakers-advance-to-nba-finals/index.html" target="_blank">to advance to the first NBA Finals in franchise history</a>.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is mobbed by teammates Monday, May 22, after winning the MVP trophy for the NBA's Western Conference finals. The Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the first NBA Finals in franchise history.
Ashley Landis/AP
Artists from the CIA Base vertical dance and aerial circus group perform during the International Circus Festival in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, May 19.
Artists from the CIA Base vertical dance and aerial circus group perform during the International Circus Festival in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, May 19.
Bruna Prado/AP
The casket containing Jordan Neely's body is carried into the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, ahead of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/19/us/jordan-neely-funeral-harlem/index.html" target="_blank">his funeral</a> on Friday, May 19. Neely, the 30-year-old homeless street artist who was the victim of a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway, was remembered at his funeral as a "well known and loved" performer.
The casket containing Jordan Neely's body is carried into the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, ahead of his funeral on Friday, May 19. Neely, the 30-year-old homeless street artist who was the victim of a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway, was remembered at his funeral as a "well known and loved" performer.
Hilary Swift/The New York Times/Redux
Holger Rune returns a shot during a match at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday, May 20.
Holger Rune returns a shot during a match at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday, May 20.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, left, and US President Joe Biden meet in the White House Oval Office on Monday, May 22. McCarthy told Republicans during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that he's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/23/politics/debt-ceiling-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">not close to a bipartisan deal with Biden</a> to avoid a first-ever default on the nation's debt.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, left, and US President Joe Biden meet in the White House Oval Office on Monday, May 22. McCarthy told Republicans during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that he's not close to a bipartisan deal with Biden to avoid a first-ever default on the nation's debt.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
A crescent moon is seen behind the Power and Light Building in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, May 22.
A crescent moon is seen behind the Power and Light Building in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, May 22.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Michael Block celebrates with spectators after hitting a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21. Block, a 46-year-old head pro at a public golf club in California, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/21/golf/michael-block-pga-championship-hole-in-one-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">finished the tournament in 15th place</a> — good enough to clinch an automatic spot in next year's event.
Michael Block celebrates with spectators after hitting a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21. Block, a 46-year-old head pro at a public golf club in California, finished the tournament in 15th place — good enough to clinch an automatic spot in next year's event.
Scott Taetsch/PGA of America/Getty Images
Two Ukrainian servicemen repair an engine on an infantry fighting vehicle in the country's Donetsk region on Monday, May 22.
Two Ukrainian servicemen repair an engine on an infantry fighting vehicle in the country's Donetsk region on Monday, May 22.
Justin Yau/Sipa USA/AP
Flamingos stand in a pond in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 22.
Flamingos stand in a pond in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 22.
Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images
A member of the US Army's 3rd US Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of each headstone at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 25. The "Flags In" tradition takes place every year before Memorial Day.
A member of the US Army's 3rd US Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of each headstone at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 25. The "Flags In" tradition takes place every year before Memorial Day.
Andrew Harnik/AP
The Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy slides into home, past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 23.
The Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy slides into home, past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 23.
John Bazemore/AP
High school student Cherif Samsidine Aidara studies at home in Ziguinchor, Senegal, on Tuesday, May 23. Schools in Ziguinchor were temporarily closed for precautionary reasons because of protests against the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.
High school student Cherif Samsidine Aidara studies at home in Ziguinchor, Senegal, on Tuesday, May 23. Schools in Ziguinchor were temporarily closed for precautionary reasons because of protests against the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.
Muhamadou Bittaye/AFP/Getty Images
Damage is seen in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Friday, May 19. Russia has thrown <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/20/europe/bakhmut-capture-wagner-ukraine-russia-intl/index.html" target="_blank">huge amounts of manpower, weaponry and attention</a> toward capturing the city.
Damage is seen in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Friday, May 19. Russia has thrown huge amounts of manpower, weaponry and attention toward capturing the city.
Tyler Hicks/The New York Times/Redux
Police in London work at the scene after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/25/uk/downing-street-car-crash-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">a car was driven at the gates of Downing Street</a>, the official residence of the UK prime minister, on Thursday, May 25. A man was arrested and there were no reports of any injuries.
Police in London work at the scene after a car was driven at the gates of Downing Street, the official residence of the UK prime minister, on Thursday, May 25. A man was arrested and there were no reports of any injuries.
Alastair Grant/AP
A protester, wearing a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/ukrainian-influencer-protests-cannes/index.html" target="_blank">covered herself in fake blood</a> at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, May 21.
A protester, wearing a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, May 21.
Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/23/politics/donald-trump-protective-order-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">appears via video during a hearing</a> in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, May 23. A judge set a trial date of March 25, 2024, for the criminal case against Trump. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign. The criminal charges stem from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into hush money payments, made during the 2016 campaign, to adult film star Stormy Daniels who alleged an affair with Trump, which he denies.
Former US President Donald Trump appears via video during a hearing in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, May 23. A judge set a trial date of March 25, 2024, for the criminal case against Trump. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign. The criminal charges stem from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into hush money payments, made during the 2016 campaign, to adult film star Stormy Daniels who alleged an affair with Trump, which he denies.
Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters
Golfer Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/21/golf/winner-pga-championship-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the PGA Championship</a> on Sunday, May 21. It was his fifth major title. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/world/gallery/photos-this-week-may-11-may-18-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Golfer Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21. It was his fifth major title. See last week in 34 photos.
Eric Gay/AP
The week in 32 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Tonight is a bittersweet night for fans of two popular HBO shows. “Succession” and “Barry” will air their series finales at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET respectively. No “Succession” spoilers here for those who are still catching up … unless you really want to know where things stand with the backbiting Roys before the finale kicks off. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The much-loved AppleTV+ series “Ted Lasso” draws to a close Wednesday, when AFC Richmond play their final match of the season. Regardless of where all the characters wind up, rest assured it won’t be the last you’ll see of Hannah Waddingham. (“Ted Lasso” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

And if words are your thing, you won’t want to miss the Scripps National Spelling Bee, airing Wednesday and Thursday from 8-10 p.m. ET on ION.

In theaters

“Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,” the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated hit featuring Miles Morales, arrives Friday. 

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 — known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”— takes place later today.

In the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of making history after a dramatic buzzer-beating victory against the Miami Heat to force a Game 7. Boston is trying to become the first team to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. The winner of that series will play the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers in four games to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in the franchise’s 47-year history.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge this holiday weekend? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, only 9% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off…

‘Summertime’

Kick back this holiday weekend with a Gershwin classic performed by the one and only Willie Nelson. (Click here to view)

