CNN  — 

Netflix clamping down, otherworldly craters, and PGA bar tabs. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.

Netflix is charging for password sharing

In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59 - Source: CNN

Netflix is officially beginning its crackdown on users who share passwords in the United States. The streaming video company is trying to limit password sharing and gain new subscribers. CNN’s Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten breaks down the numbers.

Can AI read your mind?

AI mind reading technology neuroscience donie osullivan contd vpx_00002130.png
Neuroscientists test out brain-reading AI on CNN reporter
04:52 - Source: CNN

Neuroscientists at the University of Texas in Austin have figured out a way to translate scans of brain activity into words using the very same artificial intelligence technology that powers the groundbreaking chatbot ChatGPT. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports.

Magnificent Martian landscape

nasa mars perseverance rover belva crater
New video shows NASA rover's stunning view into Mars crater
01:24 - Source: CNN

Astrophysicist Janna Levin joins CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss new footage from NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover showing a sweeping view of the Belva Crater.

School band gets surprised by Sheeran

ed sheeran school thumb
See how students react when Ed Sheeran shows up to band practice
01:09 - Source: CNN

The Grammy Award-winning artist paid the Florida students a visit and surprised them with an acoustic performance.

PGA bar tabs

michael block cnntm intv
Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
01:18 - Source: CNN

Michael Block, a club pro who works full-time as a golf instructor, joins “CNN This Morning” to discuss his hole-in-one at the PGA Championship, which helped him land a share of 15th place and $288,333 in prize money.