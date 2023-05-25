CNN —

The federal judge presiding over sentencing for Oath Keepers members convicted of seditious conspiracy has ruled that militia leader Stewart Rhodes’ actions amounted to domestic terrorism.

The finding signals that Rhodes, 58, may face decades in prison when he is formally sentenced later Thursday.

“He was the one giving the orders,” District Judge Amit Mehta said of Rhodes. “He was the one organizing the teams that day. He was the reason they were in fact in Washington DC. Oath Keepers wouldn’t have been there but for Stewart Rhodes, I don’t think anyone contends otherwise. He was the one who gave the order to go, and they went.”

Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy by a Washington, DC, jury in November in a historic criminal trial that was a test of the Justice Department’s ability to hold January 6 rioters accountable and validated prosecutors’ arguments that the breach of the Capitol was a grave threat to American democracy.

'So relieved': Ex-wife of Oath Keepers founder reacts to verdict 03:21 - Source: CNN

His sentence will be the first handed down in over a decade for seditious conspiracy, a charge that has rarely been brought in the century and a half that the statute and its forerunners have been on the books.

Rhodes, who was accused of leading dozens other individuals in a coordinated plot that culminated in the January 6 siege, was also found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents.

Of those that Rhodes led, 22 have already been convicted of various federal crimes by a jury or guilty plea. Eight, including Rhodes’ codefendant Kelly Meggs who will be sentenced later Thursday as well, were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.