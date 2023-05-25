wagner chief video vpx screengrab
Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
02:14 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
wagner chief video vpx screengrab
Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner chief pleitgen dnt vpx
Wagner chief fears more battlefield losses could lead to a revolution in Russia
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab freedom for russia legion
See Russian dissidents parade captured Russian vehicle
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A protester, wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood on the stairs on the Festival Palace ahead of the screening of the film "Acide" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
See pro-Ukraine protester cover herself in fake blood on the Cannes red carpet
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin/Map
Putin's latest move includes a map of the 17th century
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Nationalist Chance vpx
Video shows Russian civilians taking 'matters into their own hands'
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian nationals stage incursion into Russia allegedly
Video: Anti-Putin Russians based in Ukraine allegedly stage incursion into Russia
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robertson embed 3 vpx
Battle for Bakhmut: CNN embeds with Ukrainian unit under fire
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Belgorod border area
Reporter explains significance of attack that happened across Russian border
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine british bomb training robertson pkg intl hnk vpx_00001922.png
See 'secret weapons' of the Ukraine arsenal fighting against Russia
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jake Sullivan 52123
Hear Biden official's response to admin's pivot on F-16s
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leighton bakhmut vpx
Retired colonel explains why Russia is focused on Bakhmut
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky g7
Zelensky responds to Wagner chief's claims about Bakhmut
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A General Dynamics F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet (serial 84-1236, belonging to USAF (United States Air Force) 64 Aggressor Squadron) at Nellis AFB near Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 16, 2022. (Larry MacDougal via AP)
Retired colonel explains why F-16 jets could be a 'game changer'
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut shelling thumg
Watch artillery fired on buildings in devastated Bakhmut
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail russia media patriot chance pkg
See how Russian state media is showing latest conflict in Ukraine
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The chief of Russian paramilitary group Wagner told CNN on Thursday that he has handed the body of Nicholas Maimer, a retired US Army Special Forces soldier who was killed in the battle for Bakhmut, over to Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, when asked by CNN if Wagner had returned the body of Retired Army Staff Sgt. Maimer as promised by Prigozhin last week, said in an audio recording: “Today at 15:00 hours we handed over the body of the American Nicholas Maimer to the Ukrainian side.”

Maimer was in a building in Bakhmut that collapsed after being hit by artillery fire, according to Retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, founder of the non-profit AFGFree, with which Maimer was working in Ukraine.

Ukrainians who were with Maimer believed he was either trapped in the collapsed building or killed by a “barrage” of Russian artillery fire, Blackburn said. CNN cannot independently verify details of Maimer’s death.

In a video shared with CNN by Prigozhin’s press service, the Wagner boss is seen standing next to two coffins, one draped with an American flag and one with a Turkish flag, and says: “The American died in battle in the ‘nest’” – one of the last contested areas in west Bakhmut – and added that the second coffin contained the body of a Turkish citizen who was in Bakhmut with his female partner.

“They were found under the ruins of a building, or more accurately he and his documents. When the Ukrainians withdrew they blew up the building, and they died under the destroyed building. We weren’t able to get her out, but we got him out and will return to his motherland,” Prigozhin says of the Turkish citizens. CNN cannot independently verify the location in the video or the date it was filmed.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023.
LIBKOS/AP

Wagner chief warns Russians could revolt if invasion continues to struggle

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed to CNN that Maimer’s body, along with the body of a Turkish citizen, had been returned to Ukraine on Thursday during a POW exchange. A video shared by the group showed a coffin covered with an American flag which matched the coffin seen in the video with Prigozhin.

CNN is unable to independently confirm that the coffin contains Maimer’s body. After his death last week, Prigozhin claimed to show the body of an American in a video posted on the Wagner Telegram group.

A pro-Kremlin military blogger, Alexander Simonov, introduces the video saying “we are advancing to the advanced positions of the PMC Wagner in the western regions of Artyomovsk,” the Russian name for Bakhmut. Prigozhin is shown inspecting a body, and what he claims are US identification documents.

Prigozhin says, “So we will hand him over to the United States of America, we’ll put him in a coffin, cover him with the American flag with respect because he did not die in his bed as a grandpa but he died at war and most likely a worthy [death], right?”

CNN cannot verify the authenticity of what is shown in the video, and Maimer’s family did not return CNN’s request for comment. However, Maimer’s uncle Paul confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the body in the video was that of Maimer.

CNN’s Rob Picheta, Josh Pennington, Sandi Sidhu, Jennifer Hansler, Haley Britzky and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting