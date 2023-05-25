Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

May 26, 2023

On today’s season finale, CNN 10 takes you to Mexico where the country’s most active volcano, the Popocatépetl volcano, has been raining down ash on nearby cities and registering hundreds of tremors. Then in advance of Memorial Day, CNN 10 speaks with veterans and active-duty military about the first time they knew they wanted to serve their country. Next, CNN 10 heads to space where new NASA research suggests Saturn’s iconic rings may vanish in a few hundred million years. And before you go, CNN 10 heads to the Lone Star State where the city of Kyle is asking all “Kyles” to gather to try to break a Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Where was this year’s G7 Summit taking place?

2. Which U.S. state just signed a bill to completely ban downloads of TikTok?

3. British traveler Jamie McDonald visited all Seven Wonders of the World in less than seven days. Which location was his last stop on his record-breaking journey?

4. Featured in Tuesday’s episode, which country in southeast Asia has seen heavy floods in the past week?

5. Which social media giant was slapped with a record $1.3 billion fine over data privacy?

6. What’s the name of the NASA rover that’s looking for signs of past microbial life, rock and soil samples on Mars?

7. What fake image went viral this week that caused the stock market to dip briefly?

8. Which animal is the subject of conservation efforts at Iberá National Park in Argentina?

9. What’s the name of the typhoon that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the US territory Guam?

10. Which music pop star made a surprise visit this week to a local Florida high school band practice?

