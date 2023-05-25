Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN Business —

Virgin Galactic — the space tourism company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson — has returned its supersonic plane to the edge of space for the first time since 2021, when Branson made his own venture toward the cosmos.

The company’s space plane, VSS Unity, carried two pilots and a crew of four Virgin Galactic employees on the Thursday test flight, which took off from a runway in New Mexico around 11:15 am ET, according to Virgin Galactic’s Twitter account.

The rocket-powered plane is designed to ride to about 50,000 feet while attached beneath the wing of a massive, twin-fuselage mothership, dubbed “Eve” by the company. The space plane is designed to then detach from the mothership, fire its rocket engine and swoop straight up with its two pilots at the controls.

Virgin Galactic confirmed just before 12:30 pm ET that VSS Unity successfully completed the blast toward space. The space plane is then expected to coast to a landing back at New Mexico’s Spaceport America.

Successful boost, WE HAVE REACHED SPACE! 🌌#UNITY25 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 25, 2023

Flights are designed to reach more than 50 miles above Earth, into altitudes the US government recognizes as the boundary of outer space.