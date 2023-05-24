A year since 19 children and 2 teachers were massacred at a Texas elementary school, these questions remain unanswered

CNN —

It’s been a year since 19 fourth graders and their two teachers were fatally shot inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, just two days before the summer break they had been eagerly awaiting.

Among the children were aspiring lawyers, biologists, police officers, dancers. One girl had just celebrated her first Communion. Another was preparing for her 10th birthday.

In the days after their killings, officials gave shifting and contradictory narratives about the chaotic police response that saw dozens of officers waiting in the school’s hallway while the gunman roamed two conjoined classrooms with dead, injured and terrified victims. Law enforcement breached the classroom and killed him more than an hour after the massacre began.

Despite officials’ promises for thorough probes and accountability, there’s still a lot we don’t know. Interviews with survivors, preliminary reports and surveillance videos have unveiled the horror that unfolded in the school. But many parents still know little about what their child’s last moments were like – and if their loved one could have been saved during the more than 70 minutes of police inaction.

“If we can find the mistakes that we made, perhaps we can keep it from happening to some other community,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin recently told CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz in an interview. He has been calling on state investigators to publicly release records related to the attack. “We can’t start healing and get closure till we get answers.”

These are five key questions that remain unanswered.

Who is to blame for the botched police response?

Early assessments into the attack highlighted a series of failures from the multiple agencies on scene. In total, 376 law enforcement officers from 23 agencies – including the US Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the local police department – responded to the massacre.

In this video released by Uvalde's mayor, Arredondo, left, speaks on his phone in the hallway of Robb Elementary on the day of the shooting. City of Uvalde

In June 2022, DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw called the botched police response an “abject failure,” adding there “was a sufficient number of armed officers” to confront the gunman about three minutes after he entered the school. Instead, the shooter was confronted roughly an hour and 14 minutes later.

Three local police officers were the first to enter the school after the shooter. They were armed with two rifles, according to a timeline shared by McCraw in June.

McCraw has blamed the incident commander – Uvalde schools Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo – for the delay. Arredondo, who was fired from his position in August, told investigators he was more concerned about saving students in other classrooms than trying to stop a gunman who had already shot children and teachers. But he has said he did not consider himself the incident commander on May 24, 2022.

Arredondo declined to comment for a recent CNN documentary about the attack.

Surveillance footage, first published by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper and obtained by CNN, shows the first officers who approached the classroom doors retreated after the shooter opened fire on them from inside. As time went on, crowds of officers amassed in the hallway, some armed with rifles and ballistic shields. The delay contradicted widely taught active shooter protocol that says officers should act as quickly as possible to stop the threat.

A 77-page interim report released in July by a Texas House investigative committee described an “overall lackadaisical approach” by law enforcement agencies who were at the scene. In that report, Arredondo said he only acted as a responding police officer.

Law enforcement experts have stressed regardless of who was in charge, every officer on the scene had a duty to act.

“I believe that the training is very clear on what we are supposed to do,” North Richland Hills, Texas, Police Department Chief Jimmy Perdue told CNN last year. “Even a single officer has the responsibility to go stop the killing. And that did not happen.”

Could more victims have survived if authorities confronted the gunman earlier?

Experts believe the delayed police response may have cost lives. Victims’ parents – who still know little about what their loved ones’ last moments were like – wonder the same.

Kim Rubio, who lost her daughter Lexi in the massacre, told CNN in a recent interview she feels robbed of answers from authorities.

“Had they engaged immediately and my child is deceased, then I know in my heart that she wasn’t scared very long. But because they waited so long, now I’ll never know. I don’t know if it was fast and I don’t know if it took 30, 40 minutes,” she said. “That’s hard to sit with.”

Survivors have shared stories that show more people may have been alive today if the gunman had been stopped earlier. Fourth-grader Khloie Torres, who called 911 from inside the classroom begging for help, told dispatchers her teacher, Eva Mireles, had been shot but was still alive. Mireles had also called her husband, who was a school district police officer, after she was shot to tell him she was dying.

Mireles was still alive when authorities carried her out of the classroom but had lost a lot of blood.

Noah Orona, who was 10 years old last May and was shot in the back but survived, recalled hearing an unidentified little girl near him “gurgling because she was trying to breathe” after getting shot, his mother previously told CNN.

Another boy who survived remembered the children inside the classroom were asked by police to call out for help if they needed it. But a girl who did just that caught the attention of the gunman, who then shot her dead.

'I miss them': Uvalde school shooting survivors speak with CNN 01:07 - Source: CNN

Will anyone be held accountable?

Of the nearly 400 officers who responded to the scene, only a handful have faced employment consequences, including Arredondo.

Seven DPS officers went under investigation for their response to the shooting, the agency told CNN in an email. Two were “served with employment discharge notifications, one was served with a formal written reprimand and the remaining four were closed without sustained findings,” the email said.

The area around the Robb Elementary School signs has become a memorial dedicated to the victims of the May 24 mass shooting. Brandon Bell/Getty Images Celia Correa Sauceda, right, hugs her friend Stacey Mazuca after they and other mariachi musicians from San Antonio performed during a memorial in Uvalde on Wednesday, June 1. Sauceda, who plays violin, is an elementary teacher in San Antonio. She said she was in Uvalde to be a voice. "We cannot forget what happened, and it needs to stop," Sauceda said. Matthew Busch for CNN Mateo López sings during a mariachi performance at a Uvalde memorial on June 1. Matthew Busch for CNN Pallbearers carry Amerie Jo Garza's casket into the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde on Tuesday, May 31. Matthew Busch for CNN Jose Mata, brother of shooting victim Xavier Lopez, carries a wooden cross decorated with a baseball bat to place it at Xavier's memorial outside his home in Uvalde on May 31. Jae C. Hong/AP President Joe Biden looks back at the crowd gathered outside of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church after attending Mass in Uvalde on Sunday, May 29. People in the crowd shouted, "Do something!" And as Biden looked back at them he said, "We will." Matthew Busch for CNN A cutout photograph of one of the victims is taken onto school grounds Saturday, May 28, in preparation for Biden's visit the next day. Matthew Busch for CNN Mourners gather in the main plaza in Uvalde on May 28. Matthew Busch for CNN A choir from The Light of the World Church sings songs in Uvalde on Friday, May 27, to support families who lost loved ones in the shooting. Matthew Busch for CNN The Light of the World Church offers prayers for the families impacted by the shooting. Matthew Busch for CNN Vanessa Palacios, left, and Melissa García write the victims' names on their storefront, Cut Loose Hair Emporium, on May 27. Matthew Busch for CNN Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, points to a map of the shooter's movements during a news conference on May 27. In all, 80 minutes passed between when officers were first called to the school at 11:30 a.m. to when a tactical team entered locked classrooms and killed the gunman at 12:50 p.m., McCraw said. Matthew Busch for CNN The friends and family of Maranda Mathis, one of the young victims of the school shooting, grieve her loss in front of a cross bearing her name on May 26. "These children should be remembered for all the right reasons," a family member said. Matthew Busch for CNN Tyler Garcia raises up a sign that says "#UvaldeStrong" during a car wash and food sale that was raising money for the families of those who lost loved ones in the shooting. Matthew Busch for CNN Congregants at St. Philip's Episcopal Church light candles in Uvalde to remember the shooting victims on May 26. Matthew Busch for CNN Copies of the Uvalde Leader-News sit on stands at a market on May 26. Jae C. Hong/AP Crosses bear the names of shooting victims on May 26. Matthew Busch for CNN People in Uvalde light candles during a memorial for the shooting victims on May 25. Matthew Busch for CNN A prayer vigil is held in Uvalde on May 25. Jae C. Hong/AP An officer with the Texas Highway Patrol prays with a community member before taking his flowers to the growing memorial in front of Robb Elementary School. Matthew Busch for CNN From left, Michael Cavasos, Brenda Perez and Eduardo Galindo are seen in the foreground as they wait in line to donate blood in Uvalde on May 25. Galindo, who lives in Uvalde, said: "When it hits you in your hometown, you wake up and say, 'Wow.' ... We have to be here and show support for these families right now." Approximately 200 people donated blood to South Texas Blood and Tissue, who would be delivering the units to surrounding area hospitals. Matthew Busch for CNN People attend Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde on May 25. Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images Flowers are seen at the memorial in front of the school. Matthew Busch for CNN Texas gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke, bottom right, confronted Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials during a news conference about the shooting on May 25. "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing," O'Rourke told Abbott. The two will face off in November's election. Veronica G. Cardenas/Reuters Law enforcement vehicles are lined up outside the school on May 25. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images People pray outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde on May 24. The civic center is where students were transported after the shooting. Nuri Vallbona/Reuters Kladys Castellón prays during a vigil that was held in Uvalde on May 24. Billy Calzada/AP Law enforcement officials work the scene after the shooting on May 24. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images People comfort each other outside the civic center in Uvalde. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Students run to safety after law enforcement officers helped them escape from a window at the school. Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News Law enforcement personnel run near the scene of the shooting on May 24. US Customs and Border Protection, which is the largest law enforcement agency in the area, assisted with the response. Marco Bello/Reuters People react outside the Uvalde civic center on May 24. Marco Bello/Reuters A Texas state trooper walks outside the school on May 24. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images A woman reacts outside of the civic center in Uvalde. Marco Bello/Reuters A child gets on a school bus under the watch of law enforcement on May 24. Robb Elementary teaches second through fourth grades and had 535 students in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data. About 90% of students are Hispanic and about 81% are economically disadvantaged, the data shows. Marco Bello/Reuters People react outside the civic center in Uvalde. This marks at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school in 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters Law enforcement officials and other first responders gather outside the school following the shooting. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the civic center in Uvalde. Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images Another child gets on a bus to leave the school. Marco Bello/Reuters A woman cries as she leaves the civic center. William Luther/San Antonio Express-News/Zuma Law enforcement officials stand outside the school following the shooting. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been assisting local police with the investigation. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP People sit on the curb outside of the school as state troopers guard the area on May 24. Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images Police walk near the school following the shooting. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP A woman and a child leave the Uvalde civic center on May 24. William Luther/San Antonio Express-News/Zuma In pictures: Mass shooting at Texas elementary school Prev Next

CNN also asked the Uvalde Police Department about five city officers who were among the first to respond to the shooting, and a city spokesperson confirmed all five are still employed with the department. An internal affairs investigation is still ongoing, city spokesperson Gina Eisenberg told CNN in an email.

McCraw, the head of DPS, has not stepped down despite repeated calls from grieving family members demanding his resignation and a pledge he made to CNN that he would leave if the department was found culpable. McCraw recently declined to sit with CNN for an interview, citing an ongoing investigation.

Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, who was elected in 2020 and who CNN has reported did not appear to have completed an active shooter training course at the time of the massacre, is still at his post. Community members called for his ouster in the aftermath of the attack after he chose to stay at a different crime scene that was already under control while the school shooting unfolded. CNN has reached out to Nolasco and left a message with his office but has not heard back. He previously told CNN he believes his response to the shooting was adequate.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell has said she will charge anyone who has committed a crime at Robb Elementary, including law enforcement officers. To date, no one has been charged.

What has not been released?

A year on, there has not been any official release of any unedited evidence in the case. The investigative committee’s July report largely lacked to-the-second timestamps that could help better evaluate the police response. Transcripts of testimony quoted in the report also were not released.

An initial Texas Rangers report into the massacre was completed and turned over to the DA at the end of 2022, an agency spokesperson told CNN.

But the agency has not publicly released any reports and does not plan to until the prosecutor has “had an opportunity to thoroughly review it and make prosecutorial decisions,” DPS spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN.

(More than a dozen major news organizations, including CNN, have sued DPS to obtain records related to the massacre.)

McLaughlin, Uvalde’s mayor, has repeatedly criticized the lack of transparency in how Texas authorities have handled the investigation, claiming he’s been left in the dark about the probe.

“We as a community need to know what every one of our officers did that day. We still don’t know that,” he told CNN’s Prokupecz. “A year later, we don’t know that.”

“Part of me wants to say, are we going to uncover something you don’t want us to see?”

The city of Uvalde sued the DA last year, alleging she is blocking the city’s independent investigator from accessing key evidence relating to the attack. The city has sought access to all body camera footage from the various law enforcement agencies who entered the school, surveillance videos and statements given to investigators, according to the lawsuit.

The victims’ autopsy reports were also sealed by a judge after prosecutors argued they contained information that is “vital to the investigation, apprehension and potential prosecution of individuals that may be criminally responsible.”

What’s next?

In an aerial view, Robb Elementary School is seen on April 27, 2023 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/FILE

Mitchell has said the criminal investigation into potential charges could take years.

Since DPS handed over their preliminary report, the DA has not shared an updated estimate on how long her office’s review into the case may take, and when – or whether – she expects to present it to a grand jury. She has said the release of any information about the law enforcement response would hurt her criminal probe.

CNN has reached out to her office for an update.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation by the US Department of Justice that launched at the request of Uvalde’s mayor is ongoing and has so far included more than 200 interviews, CNN reported last month.

The justice department has not yet set a date for when the findings will be released but said in April it will be in the “coming months.”