CNN —

The man who was infamously photographed with his feet on a desk in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to four and a half years in prison.

Richard Barnett, also known as “Bigo,” was convicted by a jury in January of eight charges, including civil disorder. He faced up to 20 years in prison for the top charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

During his trial, Barnett testified he was pushed into the Capitol during the riot and was looking for a place to use the restroom inside the building, admiring all the artwork along the way.

Barnett was combative with prosecutors during his testimony, and prosecutors later accused him of lying and being “belligerent.”

According to court documents, Barnett had a stun gun tucked in his pants when he was inside Pelosi’s office. Barnett said during the trial that he believed it no longer worked because it was washed in the shower.