CNN —

Margot Robbie stars in the eagerly awaited “Barbie” film and she’s talked to Vogue about it.

For the magazine’s summer issue cover story, the star addressed the struggle to bring the film to the screen, including how her production company, LuckyChap, finally got the long-discussed project off the ground, and Robbie’s part in persuading Greta Gerwig to both write it (along with her partner, Noah Baumbach) and direct.

“We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has, but we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie,” Robbie said. “They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that.”

Robbie stars as the popular Mattel toy, along with Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

He told Vogue his co-star found a sweet way to help him get into character.

“She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related.” Gosling said. “Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving.”

Robbie also needed some help finding her inner Barbie. She said Gerwig encouraged her to listen to the podcast “This American Life” to help with that.

“I was like, ‘Greta, I need to go on this whole character journey,’” Robbie recalled. “And Greta was like, ‘Oh, I have a really good podcast for you. You know how you have a voice in your head all the time? This woman, she doesn’t have that voice in her head.’”

“Barbie” is in theaters July 21.